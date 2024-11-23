Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver a historic performance at Cape Town City Hall

Cape Town - As South Africa commemorates three decades of democracy, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (MNPO) is gearing up for an unforgettable evening of music at the iconic Cape Town City Hall on December 4. This once-in-a-lifetime concert promises to be a fitting climax to its national tour, aptly titled "Rhythms of Hope," led by the esteemed Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits, known for his innovative programming and captivating stage presence.

The concert is the culmination of a national tour aimed at uplifting spirits and celebrating the unifying power of music, following performances in Johannesburg’s Linder Auditorium and Bloemfontein’s Sand du Plessis Theatre. Bongani Tembe. Picture: Supplied Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the MNPO Bongani Tembe said: “As we embark on our Rhythms of Hope national tour, the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to showcase remarkable South African artists and great music to communities across South Africa.” “The MNPO is pleased and honoured to be presenting this national tour in SA which we are calling rhythms of hope. In particular, as we celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, our last concert will be at the Cape Town City Hall marking a a strong link to the venue because it was at this venue where Nelson Mandela delivered his first speech after incarceration for 27 years.

“We are also reaching out to communities to inspire youth and sharing a sense of hope in preparation for the festive season. We look forward to playing for the kids and educating youth through our music.“ Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Supplied Attendees will be treated to a striking repertoire starting with the world premiere of uShaka iLembe Suite, composed by the distinguished South African composer Philip Miller. This evocative piece will highlight the extraordinary vocal talents of Mbuso Khoza, alongside soprano Ann Masina, setting a poignant tone for the evening. The excitement continues with a performance of Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue, played by the exceptional Leo Gevisser, a former Juilliard graduate. This year notably marks the 100th anniversary of this beloved composition, adding an extra layer of significance to its performance.

Following a brief intermission, the audience will be swept away by Rimsky-Korsakov's grand symphonic suite, Scheherazade, masterfully conducted by the MNPO's distinguished Concertmaster, Sarah Oates. The concert not only celebrates the rich artistic heritage of South Africa but also seeks to inspire hope and resilience among its people. In support of this initiative, the national Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture has partnered with the MNPO, ensuring the concert is part of a broader community engagement framework. In Cape Town, the orchestra will be connecting with over 300 young students at the Athlone School for the Blind, underscoring its commitment to inspiring the next generation of musicians. Furthermore, the MNPO will be hosting renowned French luthier Antoine Gourdon, famed for his exceptional violin-making skills. Gourdon will showcase his craftsmanship throughout the tour, constructing a violin that will be presented to a deserving musician during the Cape Town concert.