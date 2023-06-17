Mzanzi Tavern Chef champion crowned, aims to create a more sustainable business and growing employment

The Mzanzi Tavern Chef Competition has drawn to a close and the winner is none other than Vosloorus tavern chef Moud Kgomo who gave a stirring performance to create an exquisite dish dubbed “Jack of all Trades”. The competition is a partnership between Heineken Beverages, the National Liquor Traders and Nederburg Wines, with the aim of promoting food-serving in taverns as a way of moderating alcohol consumption and combating binge drinking. The winner walked away with a R100 000 tavern make-over that will upgrade her Bafokeng Tavern’s food-serving offering.

Earlier this week, five winners from across the country competed in the Mzanzi Tavern Chef Grand Finale at the Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl. Kgomo wowed the judges with her creation featuring four meats, creamy samp and dumplings, showing excellent technique, balanced flavours and textures, as well as fine attention to detail in her presentation. “A platter that we so often serve in our tavern and that can be achieved with minimal budget, but has maximum nutrients and it is filling,” she said.

When asked how it felt when her name was called out as the winner Kgomo, said she did not register at first. “I sat there playing games on my phone to ease the nerves as I did not believe that I would be the winner. I am overwhelmed and so excited to do the upgrades to my tavern. And maybe I will buy myself a Porsche,” she jokingly added. Kgomo was up against Eastern Cape rival Mandisi Dlokolo, KwaZulu-Natal’s Bongiwe Shange, Pretoria finalist Pebetse Molefi and Western Cape chef Grace Telana. The respective regional chefs had previously won R30 000 towards food-serving in their outlets.

Telana from Khayelitsha said she enjoyed partaking in the competition and is grateful that tavern owners now also have an opportunity to showcase their businesses. “It was nice to be able to cook food that we love and serve in our establishments for the judges. I loved getting to know the other tavern chefs and we have now started something for others to follow,” Telana said. Convenor of the National Liquor Traders, Lucky Ntimane said the competition would help to raise the standard of food on offer in taverns and motivate taverners to join the responsible drinking campaign.