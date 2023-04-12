Mzanzi’s Loyiso Gijana lights up New York Times Square

“Mama I made it” - a phrase often used by South Africans who achieved their dreams. Musician Loyiso Gijana, better known as Loyiso, is one such South African who excitedly shared a picture of himself on a Times Square billboard in New York on social media.

The soulful singer recently dropped his debut EP, Seasons which has taken him to the international scene. The seven-track project features productions from Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr Hudson (John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z) and Stargate (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith). Loyiso took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news of his Times Square billboard with his fans. The post was captioned:

“Mama, I made it to New York Times Square” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LLOYISO🐘 (@lloyiso_rsa) South Africans were quick to congratulate him. Fellow SA-musician J-Something wrote: “So proud of you!!!”

Model Xavier Haupt said: “Too many more milestones my brother ❤️ you deserve this shii” One user added Loyiso is deserving of this opportunity. He wrote: “Yassir. You deserve everything coming your way.”