Mzanzi’s Loyiso Gijana lights up New York Times Square

“Mama I made it” - a phrase often used by South Africans who achieved their dreams.
Musician Loyiso Gijana, better known as Loyiso, is one such South African who excitedly shared a picture of himself on a Times Square billboard in New York on social media.
The soulful singer recently dropped his debut EP, Seasons which has taken him to the international scene. The seven-track project features productions from Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr Hudson (John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z) and Stargate (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith).
Loyiso took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news of his Times Square billboard with his fans.
The post was captioned:
“Mama, I made it to New York Times Square”
South Africans were quick to congratulate him.
Fellow SA-musician J-Something wrote: “So proud of you!!!”
Model Xavier Haupt said: “Too many more milestones my brother ❤️ you deserve this shii”
One user added Loyiso is deserving of this opportunity.
He wrote: “Yassir. You deserve everything coming your way.”
Another added: “This was long overdue. Congratulations. Cannot wait to see what you achieve next!”
If there’s one thing one should note about South African its that they don’t only laugh together, they celebrate together just as well!
Weekend Argus