Netball World Cup trophy has finally landed in Cape Town

The Netball World Cup trophy has finally reached its final destination as the MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, officially handed over the trophy to the City of Cape Town yesterday.

This is the first time the World Cup tournament is being hosted on the African continent and Cape Town will be the sole venue for all matches at the CTICC. The tournament is set to bring an important economic boost to the province, with an expected increase in visitors. Cape Town residents will be pleased to know that from next week they will have an opportunity to see the Netball World Cup trophy up close and they can even snap a picture for their social media accounts.

The festivities kicked off on Friday at the Public Concourse area, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town CBD. Marais expressed her excitement. “We are very excited to have brought the trophy through the Western Cape and we believe that our Proteas team will succeed in keeping it here. We hope the whole Western Cape will join us in building up excitement and supporting the tournament,” she said.

The trophy was received from the Eastern Cape government on July 3 and it has since travelled across the Western Cape to display it to communities. The trophy will now stay in the City of Cape Town and will be displayed at various venues around the city before the start of the Netball World Cup on Friday, July 28. The Cape Town Trophy Tour will kick off at the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre Food Court today.

Visitors at the V&A Waterfront will experience the trophy tour at the amphitheatre on Sunday from 11am until 2pm. On Monday, the trophy will make its way to the Langa Civic Hall in Washington Street for a day of more activities, including an exhibition netball game with local players. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said this was the pinnacle of the build-up to Africa’s first Netball World Cup.

He added that the City of Cape Town was truly looking forward to welcoming the world to the city. “For now, we are excited to receive the famed trophy as the final destination in its journey across the country. We encourage Capetonians to take the chance to go to their closest trophy activation and enjoy the spirit of the Netball World Cup,” said Smith. The Netball World Cup gets under way on July 28 and runs until August 6.