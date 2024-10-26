New assistive listening system at Artscape Theatre makes productions accessible for all

Cape Town - The Artscape Theatre, renowned for its commitment to inclusivity, took a significant step forward with the launch of its new assistive listening system, the “Loop System,” aimed at enhancing access for hearing-impaired patrons. The intimate launch event was hosted by CEO Marlene le Roux and marked a momentous occasion in the theatre's ongoing activism to ensure everyone can enjoy world-class performances.

Installed by the Western Cape Government, the Loop System is an assistive listening device that connects directly to hearing aids, eliminating background noise and interference. This innovative system will enable those with hearing loss to experience performances in the Opera House, Theatre Auditorium, Arena, Innovation Lounge, and Chandelier Foyer, creating one of the most accessible theatre environments in South Africa for the estimated 4 million hearing-impaired individuals nationwide. Among the attendees was Cassidy Bailey, a 19-year-old wheelchair-bound dancer from Athlone.

The launch the assistive listening system included a dance performance by "Unmute" dance company. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Born with Spina Bifida, Bailey has been dancing since the age of seven and currently collaborates with the Unmute Dance Company at the Baxter Theatre. Her enthusiasm for the Artscape initiative was evident as she remarked: "It's heartwarming to witness the launch of the new Loop System, knowing that there are people who care to accommodate persons with disabilities. "This means we are growing as a community, and people with disabilities are seen and heard."

The launch coincided with World Polio Day, in partnership with Rotarians of District 9350, LIVEABLE, Unmute Dance Company, Gender Works, and the Western Cape Network on Disability. The significance of this day lies not only in the goal of eradicating polio but also in raising awareness about the post-treatment needs of polio survivors and the support required for them to lead sustainable lives. Addressing the importance of accessibility, Artscape CEO Marlene Le Roux stated: “Artscape is a government institution, and it is important that we actively make spaces accessible to all people with disabilities.

Inclusion means full participation with dignity for all Artscape patrons." Marlene le Roux, CEO of Artscape Theatre at the official launch the assistive listening system. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers She emphasised that the addition of the Loop System is part of a broader strategy to mainstream accessibility across all aspects of the theatre's services. Le Roux highlighted the theatre's collaboration with Unmute Dance Company to ensure that insights from individuals with disabilities help shape Artscape's initiatives.

“With this specific project, we've actively involved the Western Cape Network on Disability, special needs schools, DEAFSA, and our new partner Liveable that will be housed at Artscape,” she added. The event also included a walk-and-wheelabout for guests, designed to showcase the theatre's accessibility