New doccie about the exploitation of big cats

Terra Mater Studios, Four Corners Film and Photography in association with global animal welfare organisation Four Paws International presents a new documentary about big cats titled Dethroned: When a King falls, his kingdom trembles documenting the interaction between humans and wildlife. The film is presented through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Aaron Gekoski who spent three years filming in six different countries from the illegal trade in jaguars in Peru, to tigers as tourist attractions in Thailand, to the intensive farming of lions and tigers in South Africa.

Fiona Miles, Director of Four Paws South Africa, said that the documentary sheds light on the exploitation of big cats, from commercial activities such as captive breeding and wildlife tourism to private ownership. “The film examines where our relationship with big cats stands today and highlights that we have reached a critical point. For us at Four Paws it was born out of a need to spotlight the stark realities facing big cats, often obscured by misinformation and glamorised portrayals in entertainment. With approximately 10 000 lions and over 600 tigers in captivity in South Africa alone, the time to act is now.” “Dethroned offers viewers a profound look into the lives of these majestic animals and challenges audiences to reconsider their own interactions and support for industries that capitalise on big cats' suffering. The film reveals the realities of an industry that puts profit before animal welfare, often at the cost of the animals' health, natural behaviours, and basic freedoms.”

“The recent screening of Dethroned by Four Paws brought South Africa's big cat exploitation crisis into sharp focus. South Africa is a significant hub for commercial exploitation, legal and illegal trade of big cat species, where thousands of big cats, including lions and tigers, are bred, and raised in confinement for human entertainment, profit, and consumption. The country is also the largest exporter of big cats worldwide to Asia, where there is demand for big cat parts being used for traditional medicine or turned into luxury products.” Miles added that the documentary aims to inspire individuals, policymakers and industry leaders to advocate for ethical treatment, push for stricter regulations and ultimately end practices that exploit big cats for human gain. For the making of the film, the team travelled to South Africa, Thailand, Laos, Pakistan, Peru and India, each representing different facets of big cat exploitation. These locations were chosen to capture a comprehensive view of the global crisis, from captive breeding tourist facilities to private ownership, and illegal wildlife trade hubs.

Gekoski said, “Dethroned” is a film that I actually wish I had never had to make but given the threat that big cats are now facing, it is perhaps the most important film I have ever worked on.” “We spent three years filming in six countries, the result is a journey into the depths of the inhumane treatment of these animals and what becomes of us when we destroy all that is sacred.” “One of the most striking aspects was witnessing the way these majestic animals, symbols of strength and freedom are often reduced to mere commodities.