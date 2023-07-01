New season of Noot vir Noot promises to be fun, interactive and fresh

Many television shows have come and gone but the popular SABC2 music game show, Noot vir Noot, has stood the test of time and returned to our television screens this week with brand new and exciting additions.

Cape Town media personality, Emo Adams, returns for another season and will once again be accompanied by Rochelle de Bruyn, aka DJ Shelly, on the decks. Adams expressed his excitement for the new season and said every season is an experience like few. “Every season you think you’re not going to top the previous one and then a brand new season comes and boom - magic. But I have to say the star of the show is the music. The star of the show has always been music.”

Adams admits it has been a struggle maintaining old viewers and gaining new younger viewers but that the show is finally at a point where they have found middle ground. “Like everything else in life, change is important and this also applies to the show. Things can’t always stay the same. When I took over as presenter from Johan, the most important thing for me was to just be myself. I can’t fill his shoes and if I did it would be like a double edged sword - one group would say I want to be like him too much and the other would say I’m not like him at all, and that is why I just decided to be myself.” The new series features fan-favourite classic games “Noot Assosiasie and Laslappie” and introduces new games such as “Wie se wysie” and “The backtrack game”, each with their own unique fast paced play styles.

According to Adams there will be exciting new twists to the show, one being where families of contestants will also be able to provide song requests from the comfort of their homes while watching the show. “It is going to be an absolute jol and just lekkerness.” The production company Stemmburg Television consists of former host Johan Stemmet, Elsa Colling, Kim Petersen, Carl Stemmet and Andries Pieterse.

Johan Stemmet said it has been the most incredible joyride to be a part of the show for 32 years. “It is great to see how the show continually renews itself from season to season. It is and has always been a happy show made by happy people for happy viewers,” Stemmet quipped. Stemmet still produces the show and is in charge of the in-studio directing.

He said, “I’m also still part of the editing team. It is business as usual apart from presenting. Presenters do have a sell by date.” According to Stemmet the format of the show constantly needs to be adapted otherwise it will stagnate. “Something that stagnates will eventually die. The idea to involve contestants’ families was a great one which adds value to the interactiveness of the format.” And what can audiences expect when watching the brand new season of the iconic show? “Fun, fun and more fun. Literally fun and games!”, Stemmet exclaimed.