Nijinsky celebratory piece on at Fugard









THE one-hander Vaslav, celebrating the life and times of the great dancer Nijinsky, is at the Fugard Theatre’s intimate Studio from early next month. It’s been five years since musician and writer Godfrey Johnson first conceived and staged this demanding show under the direction of Lara Bye, garnering three nominations from Fleur du Cap for excellence in a solo performance. Johnson acknowledged a few slight changes to the original production - “nothing substantial” - and confirmed that Bye is still directing the work, but said: “The main difference between then and now is that I’m more comfortable with the character and the performance. “I love Vaslav; it’s like a favourite piece of classical music you never tire of playing; and after the run in Durban in May, I thought it was time we had it back here in Cape Town.” The Fugard Studio performance will be presented behind a proscenium arch, which Johnson feels is a good thing.

“That distance from the audience keeps the mystique of the character alive, so I’m happy with that, although I do enjoy theatre in the round for cabaret.”

The term “cabaret” evokes bling, cheery entertainment, and popular song, but Johnson has a different definition, and one that fits the genre of Vaslav.

“For me, cabaret is a very specific style of theatre which should be original and not afraid to explore darkness, human frailty, and even history on occasion,” Johnson said.

This is what his show does through music and text as it celebrates the courage and disturbing brilliance of an iconic personality.

The music is a collage of excerpts from classical works contemporary with Nijinsky: Ravel, Stravinsky, Debussy and Tchaikovsky, together with Johnson’s own compositions, some of them inspired by the aforementioned composers and given a different treatment.

Vaslav is at the Fugard Studio from November 6.