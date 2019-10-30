It’s been five years since musician and writer Godfrey Johnson first conceived and staged this demanding show under the direction of Lara Bye, garnering three nominations from Fleur du Cap for excellence in a solo performance.
Johnson acknowledged a few slight changes to the original production - “nothing substantial” - and confirmed that Bye is still directing the work, but said: “The main difference between then and now is that I’m more comfortable with the character and the performance.
“I love Vaslav; it’s like a favourite piece of classical music you never tire of playing; and after the run in Durban in May, I thought it was time we had it back here in Cape Town.”
The Fugard Studio performance will be presented behind a proscenium arch, which Johnson feels is a good thing.