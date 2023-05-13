Passionate Cape Actor lands lead in new miniseries

A Cape-born actor is living his biggest dream after landing the lead role in a new miniseries “Chase your passion and not your pension.”

A saying we have all heard, but not all of us live by it. Daluxolo Xusha, 29, is a living example of this saying. Xusha, who studied Consumer Science: Food and Nutrition and graduated in 2017, is the lead actor in “SPLASH”, which recently premiered on 1Magic, channel 103.

He completed his studies as a means to sustain himself but he has never given up on his passion for acting. Xusha grew up in Gugulethu and with his skills of CPUT Arts Society, he has landed the lead role in a new miniseries, currently airing on DStv. Xusha discovered his love for acting when his sister won an award for best actress for a production that was showcased at the Baxter Theatre.

“I remember how she was announced as the winner and everyone was clapping for her. “I also wanted that feeling for myself and I was inspired to join the arts group from there,” he said. He acted throughout his school years and wanted to go study drama but his parents were against it, as the entertainment industry can be tricky.

“I enrolled at CPUT (Cape Peninsula University of Technology) for Consumer Science: Food and Nutrition. I was fortunate enough that in my first year CPUT had decided to start the CPUT Arts Society and I was part of the first people to join it,” he said. Since joining the society, Xusha has performed in many different places such as the National Arts Festival in Makhanda (Grahamstown) and the Namibian cultural festival. When he received the news of his successful lead role, he was ecstatic.

“The first person I called was my parents to inform them. “My mother cried tears of joy when she heard the news,” he said. In “SPLASH” he portrays a character called Mati.

When his work contract ends he embarks on a mission to get the youth off the streets and away from crime and reclaiming the community swimming pool to teach them how to swim. Xusha is busy developing a theatre show with a friend and venturing into a food business with another for job sustainability. “This industry is not easy and it takes a lot of hard work and patience,” he said.

Marysa Leukes, of CPUT’s Arts and Culture Department said she is extremely proud of his success. “Not only does it speak to his talent, but his achievement is an inspiration to students in the performing arts society,” she said. NT Jilwa, facilitator at the Arts Society, added Xusha is a driven individual and said he has always rooted for him: “Seeing him as a lead on this series gives me nothing but joy, he is finally unleashing the beast!”