Paxton Fielies adds a taste of home to her new album ‘23:23’

Idols SA season 13 winner Paxton Fielies has won the hearts of South Africans once again, when she shared a cute snippet of herself in studio with kids from her hometown Bishop Lavis. The 23-year-old songstress released her latest album called 23:23 in October this year and said the album was a reflection of her life and acted as a diary through music.

Fielies told Weekend Argus that the idea of including kids vocals on her ‘Memories’ single, stems from her desire to give back to her community. She roped in the help of the Nooitgedacht New Apostolic Children’s Choir, where she first started her singing career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) “I started singing in that same choir when I was nine-years-old, I knew that I always wanted to give back to my community and this was my way of giving back, my way of inspiring young people who look and sound like me and come from the same community and tell them to not let their circumstances limit or define them.

“I reached out to the choir conductor who is my childhood friend and the girl I sang with in this choir. She helped me choose a few kids and I sent her the song, and she loved it. “It was such a dream come true for me.” Fielies says the kids were amped to get into studio to lay down their vocals and also experienced their first ever studio visit.

“They were very excited, it was their first time in a studio and just seeing how their eyes lit up brought me so much joy. It was such a wholesome experience and definitely a full circle moment.” Paxton Fielies, Winner of Season 13 Idols belts it out during the 2018 Divas concert at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town. Picture:Ian Landsberg Fielies recalls her days in the choir. “This is the same space I found my calling for music at, this is where the tiny Paxton with the angelic voice, first took to stage and was exposed to the beauty of music.

“I remember being just as excited as these kids. All I wanted to do was sing. Its always been my dream to share my talent on big stages and show people my gift.” “I really wanted to share a part of my journey making 23:23 with them. I know I would’ve loved to be a part of something like this when I was nine, my hope is that it motivates and inspires them to dream big.” With the Idols SA reality music show facing the final curtain this Saturday, November 4, Fielies says she is grateful to have formed part of history.

“It’s definitely very bittersweet, this show has provided a platform for so many young people with dreams and I’m forever grateful that I was one of them.” Choir master Andrea Desiree Daniels said the opportunity meant wonders to the kids: “It was a significant experience and the kids being part of her single knowing that's where Paxton started her music journey. It was an unforgettable moment and I thank her for that." One of the kids that joined Paxton, Caitlin McKenna ,14, said: