Peadon Smith secures dream job

After seven years of failed applications and countless rejections, Peadon Smith has finally landed the job of his dreams. Smith, from Ravensmead, is proof that hard work and perseverance pay off.

Smith started working as a radio-presenter on Saturday for Heart FM presenting on weekends from 4am to 6am. “Imagine being able to wake up Cape Town and tell them what’s ahead for the weekend? It’s an absolute honour, ” Smith excitedly shared. And even if it took him seven years to get into commercial radio, he wouldn’t trade his journey. In 2016, Smith moved to Stellenbosch to study marketing and pursue his radio career. He started working at MFM 92.6, a campus radio station based in Stellenbosch. “After I completed my studies I had to leave the station because I had to move back to Ravensmead. The distance between Ravensmead and Stellenbosch was too far.”

Even after obtaining his degree Smith could not find a job. “I sent in many applications and none of them were successful. I then started working at a call centre because I needed an income.” He also furthered his studies in film and television at City Varsity. “The studies were great but securing a job after obtaining the qualifications was not as great.” Smith returned to work at a call centre. His contract at the call centre came to an end and he ended up working in his father’s tyre shop. “Working at the tyre shop was hard and I took my laptop with me every day to apply for work. Nothing happened.” However, he received a response from one radio station. “They told me that my personality did not fit their brand and I should not apply to their station again. I was shattered.”

Smith is excited about his new journey and cannot wait to wake up Cape Town every weekend. Picture: Supplied One night while laying in bed he realised he could go live on Instagram. “This inspired me to start my own show on IG, called Spill The Tea with P during lockdown and saw some fun, insightful, heart-warming and special moments with the who’s who of our colourful nation.” People started noticing Smith. He then got a stint on a mega retail store station named FeelgoodFM and was hired as a MC at local events. In December, Smith sent an email to various stations in search of an opportunity. He received two offers, one of which was Heart FM. “I grew up listening to the station and it's a dream come true. It fits my brand perfectly and I cannot wait to engage with listeners and tell them what the Cape has to offer on weekends.”