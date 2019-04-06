Mantombi Matotiyana, 83, will be launching her debut album at the Theatre Arts Admin Collective on Tuesday. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - She may walk with a stick every day but when the music hits, 86-year-old Mantombi Matotiyana can jive and groove with the best of them. The Philippi grandmother will be releasing her debut album Songs of Greeting, Healing, and Heritage soon.

On April 9, she will be performing in her soulful tones at the Theatre Arts Admin Collective in Observatory.

“I am a bit nervous, it is my first solo album and it means a lot to me. I am very happy but I don’t know what to expect,” she said.

She promises to own the stage, she is “super-excited” about her traditional Xhosa outfit that she will be wearing on the day.

Matotiyana is originally from Tsolo, in the Eastern Cape, but relocated in 1979 to work and make umqombothi (traditional beer). She plays three instruments, the umrhubhe, uhadi (bow-type instrument) and the Istololo (an instrument that you blow with your mouth).“These are not just instruments; they help me feel better. When I don’t feel well or something has disturbed me, I just pick up one of my instruments and I feel better, that is the power of my music,” said Matotiyana.

She started playing these instruments in her childhood days. Although at that time she said it was just like a toy. “My mother would play these instruments in the village and when we went to fetch water or went to the shop, we would take them and play along the way. Kids now are not so interested in this music because it is indigenous.”

Matotiyana explained that while she does like the music that she hears on the television, she still draws her inspiration from her childhood days and her village.

University of Cape Town African Music lecturer, Dizu Plaatjies, who discovered Matotiyana, said he was so happy that he was able to convince her to continue singing and playing instruments.

“She used to be one of the best singers in our village back home and probably still is. That is why we had to make this album, to make sure her music does not die. Traditional music has not been promoted well, that is why I decided to revive it before the old people vanish with this music,” said Plaatjies.

He added that whoever is the arts and culture minister at any given time should know the country’s traditional music and promote it.

Matotiyana has toured the world with a South African music group, added Plaatjies.

She told the Weekend Argus that at her age she is not performing for the money but instead wants people to enjoy her music and let it take them back to their roots.

Her show starts at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Weekend Argus