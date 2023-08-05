Pinelands High School presents the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Pinelands High School by arrangement with DALRO (Pty) Ltd presents, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. The show runs from August 3 until 5 with evening performances at 19h00 and a matinee performance on Saturday at 14h00.

‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ is a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Seymour Krelborn is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it’s too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extra-terrestrial origins and his true drive for world-domination.

The school is excited to be back on stage with this musical. The production carries a parental guidance age restriction of 13 and deals with themes of horror and domestic violence. ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ was originally produced by the WPA Theatre and Kyle Renick is the producing director. Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh, and the Schubert Organisation. Matthew Redfern, who plays the role of Seymour and D. Fransman, who plays the role of Audrey, said that they are very excited and cannot wait to perform at the show.