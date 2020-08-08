Prince Kaybee cleans up at SAMAs, five-day ceremony comes to a close

Cape Town - It was all about the music this week as the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) wrapped their five-day long televised celebration on Friday night, with Prince Kaybee nabbing Album of the Year and Blaq Diamond for Record of the Year. Friday night’s event, titled #ForThaClub, was the last of five evening events that each celebrated different genres and categories of music. The event centred on Rock and Dance music, with audiences also tuning in to see who took home the top honours. With the most nominations this year, Prince Kaybee walked away with Album of the Year for Re Mmino, after earlier in the week the DJ from Bloemfontein was crowned Male Artist of the Year and his video, Fetch Your Life featuring Msaki, was named Best Produced Music Video. Meanwhile Blaq Diamond, the Afro-duo of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, walked away with Record of the Year with their track, Ibhanoyi. The duo was also nominated in the Best Afro-Pop Album category, but lost to Samthing Soweto and his debut album, Isphithiphithi. Hosted by actress Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath, the final ceremony featured a number of performances from numerous SAMA nominees and winners, both past and present. Nasty C debuted his two new singles, ‘That’s Hard’ and ‘Palm Trees’, while 2019’s Record of the Year winner, Holly Rey, gave a performance of her single ‘You’.

The ceremony also included a surprise appearance by Somizi Mhlongo, who danced on stage to Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’.

Cape Town talent also made a splash at this year’s SAMAs. Belville resident rockstar Francois van Coke took home Best Rock Album for Dagdrome in Surburbia while on Wednesday, artist Matthew Mole took home Best Pop Album for his third outing, Ghost. Mole had been nominated for a SAMA six times previously, most notably for his single Run in 2016.

Though having the most nominations at this year’s awards, Prince Kaybee and his three awards were tied for most won this year with Durban trumpeter Ndabo Zulu and Gospel titan Benjamin Dube. Zulu triumphed in the Duo/Group of the Year (alongside the Umgidi

Ensemble), Newcomer of the Year and Best Jazz Album categories, while Dube walked away with Best Live Audio Visual, Best Contemporary Faith Album, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) said: “It has been a great week of celebration and festivities. We at the SAMA are delighted that despite the Covid-19 restrictions of lockdown and social distancing, the show indeed has gone on. We extend our congratulations to all the musicians who received the prestigious SAMA, as well as the nominees and our honourees. Let’s stand by our artists and support their efforts.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the creatives behind the scenes who brought this lockdown

spectacle to life and for five nights entertained South Africans.”

The winners of the #ForThaClub ceremony on August 7 were:

Album of the Year: Re Mmino by Prince Kaybee

Record Of The Year: Ibhanoyi by Blaq Diamond

Best Rock Album: Dagdrome in Surburbia by Francois van Coke

Duo/Group of the Year: Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi

International Achievement Award: Ndlovu Youth Choir

Best Remix: Shay’inumber by Malumz on Decks

Best Dance Album: Re Mmino by Prince Kaybee