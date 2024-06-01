Proudly South African celebs vote, share tales of their journey to the voting stations

Cape Town - Millions of South Africans took to the polls to vote in the general elections on Wednesday, and with high hopes of a free and fair election process, all eyes and ears were fixed on the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) which played a vital role in getting votes counted. We caught up with local celebs who shared their voting experience with us.

The day started on a rather dim note for comedian and actor Shimmy Isaacs, who discovered that her ID was missing a few hours before the voting lines opened. Shimmy quickly made her way to her local Home Affairs Department to apply for a temporary ID just to cast her vote. The comic shared her journey in a vlog on her social media pages and told the Weekend Argus: “I did my part, and it's not a comedy or a acting part, it's the proudly South African part, be proud and vote.”

Shimmy Isaacs. Picture: Supplied View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shimmy Isaacs (@shimmyisaacs) Actor Irshaad Ally voted in the Southern Suburbs and said his vote will speak volumes as it's important to make our voice heard in the elections. Irshaad Ally. Picture: Supplied TV and radio presenter Carrissa Cupido cast her vote in Woodstock, where she stood in line for three house at the town hall.

Carissa Cupido. Picture : Supplied “Voting was such an incredible privilege. Thirty years into our democracy and there is a tangible feeling of change in the air: from apathy to urgency. I am grateful that we get a say in how our future will play out, and it would be an injustice to all those that sacrificed so much before us to not exercise this right to usher in the reality we want and deserve as a nation.” Stan Mars. Picture: Supplied Radio presenter Stan Mars said: “May 29 was a huge day for democracy in South Africa and I was so glad to have been able to take part in it. “While my own voting process was a quick one, it was amazing to see the long lines across the city as people took their opinions, grievances and hopes and put foot to ground to make a real impact.

“Growing up during a watershed period in South Africa's history, I saw the people in my community in Kuils River unable to have their own representatives, I was old enough to see democracy take root in 1994 and see the excitement rising in the average South African. “It's a tradition I need to and want to see continue for our beautiful nation, to actively take part in the decisions made on their behalf.” Jarrad and Kim Ricketts. Picture: Supplied Singer Jarrad Ricketts and his wife Kim, who is a Mrs SA semi-finalist voted together.

Jarrad said: “I definitely exercised, my right to vote, and I was actually very excited. It's South Africa's 30th year of freedom, and together with my wife we got inked as we made our mark on the national, regional and provincial ballots. “We definitely made an event of it, grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, then standing in line quite early in the morning, having conversations with people from the surrounding area, meeting new neighbours while sharing our hopes for our country moving forward. “This is definitely a day to be proud of, being able to have our voices heard and to contribute to creating the positive change we want to see.”

Fagrie Isaacs. Picture: Supplied Singer Fagrie Isaacs voted in his hometown in Strandfontein and said: “Voting was quick and easy. I feel privileged to be able to make my mark towards a better future for my country and my city.” Natasha van der Merwe Picture: Supplied Actress Natasha van der Merwe voted at Sea Point High School: “I was in the queue before 7am. Once the gate opened, I was in and out in 30 minutes. Congrats to the IEC for handling everything smoothly. I hope everyone else had as smooth process as I did. Here is to a brighter and more beautiful South Africa.” Irvine van der Merwe. Picture: Supplied Actor Irvine van der Merwe, who voted at Bloubergrant High School, said: “The voting station was managed and facilitated efficiently. It was inspiring to see my fellow countrymen turn up and exercise their duty to vote.”