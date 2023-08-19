California-based South African actress and health advocate, Roxane Cokas (nee Hayward), is using her platform for social good and has never felt more fulfilled.

Through the Podcast, The YOU Effect, which she runs with her philanthropist husband Nick Cokas she hopes to positively affect others through simple conversations around big or small actions that have impact. Launched in 2020, Hayward was asked to join Cokas as co-host of ‘The YOU Effect’ podcast which features simple conversations around big or small actions that have impact. To date, the hosting duo has interviewed the likes of, including, but not limited to, the CEO of Hope For Haiti, the executive director of Stand Together Foundation, as well as the executive director of The Fashion Institute of Technology, New York.

With the start of Covid-19 in 2020, her acting career had to take a back seat. She shifted her focus and a passion for something new was born – The YOU Effect, a podcast. She started her acting and dancing training at the young age of 6. She featured in “Jozi H” 2006 (CBC) as well as “Isidingo” 2007 (SABC) while still at school.

At the age of 16, Roxane moved to Cape Town. It was then that she also started modelling and has since featured as the face of many worldwide advertising campaigns. According to Hayward, her background in the entertainment industry has definitely given her a unique set of skills that, unbeknown to her, have been huge assets when it comes to working on more philanthropic efforts. She explained: “I went from 'driving solo in a sports car on my way to the walk of fame', to 'driving in a giant bus, filled with a community of people who want the best for each other, their neighbours and their communities'.

“So, it is most definitely a different ride, but it has never been more rewarding and fun. With my husband and co-host by my side,” she said. The YOU Effect, is a platform to highlight social good and causes close to Haywad’s heart, from an global and SA perspective. She further said the podcast had allowed her and her husband to grow as individuals and as a team.

“We don't have all the answers – we are still figuring it out, and that is the beauty of the podcast. We allow people to join in on our simple conversations, where we unpack ideas and on how we can create a positive impact in our surroundings,” she added. Their latest episode focuses on something close to the duo's heart; homelessness, poverty and addiction. Cokas, Hayward’s husband, elaborated that no one was immune whether in our own communities, families, or cities.