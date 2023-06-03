SA hip hop rising musician Gr8ful strives to impress with his raw talent

Cape Town: Up-and-coming hip hop and rap artist from Cape Town, Gr8ful, has released a new single and says South African audiences should take note of his brand as it projects positivity, represents infinity, and contributes towards oneness in humanity.

Imaad Baderoen, 21, better known by his stage name, Gr8ful, is from the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town. He enthusiastically shared that his interest in music was sparked by how people respond to music. “And how I have observed over time that music across any genre is a trigger to human emotion that can take you to any place you wish to be.” Baderoen started pursuing his music career professionally during 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was in my second-last year of school and I started asking myself serious questions in terms of my future, where I see myself and what I see myself doing,” explained the young artist. He said he is grateful that it happened during lockdown because it opened his eyes to the illusion of security. “Everything around us changed and was put on hold, this gave me the time to really think carefully about which industry I see myself in. The only thing which really stood out for me was music.”

Following his studies at Cape Town’s International School, Gr8ful committed to pursuing music full-time as a constant reminder to practise gratitude – hence the adoption of Gr8ful as his stage name. Later that year he got into the studio for the first time and released his first single. Since his first release in May 2021, Gr8ful has released over six singles. His latest release, “Slippery”, is produced by Soulful Clay and is one of the first songs the duo worked on. “Slippery” is “one chapter of the complete story” which is his anticipated EP.

Baderoen said when he laid down the chorus of the song, he already knew the direction he wanted it to take lyrically. “I wanted to come in with some melodies but also come in with bar for bar lyrics without overwhelming people and just giving them enough time to enjoy and digest what's being said.” He said the inspiration for “Slippery” was inspired by a battle within, to differentiate between his illusion and his reality.

“The objective of the song is to present the best version of myself at every stage of my life.” The artist said he is motivated by humility in success and strength in criticism. “To be grateful it's safer not to attach any expectations, therefore what is next can only be defined by the results of the present.”