Cape Town: South African-born opera singer Pretty Yende has been appointed by the World Health Organization to be its Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health.

Yende’s year has been off to a great start and it seems as if there is no stopping the South African soprano who has been mesmerising audiences worldwide with her angelic voice. On May 6 this year, Yende sang solo at the coronation of Charles and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms. Charles was crowned King Charles III. Barely weeks after the breathtaking performance at the coronation, Yende has been appointed by the World Health Organization as a Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health, along with Renée Fleming, one of the most celebrated singers of our time.

The pair have been selected for their artistic achievement and advocacy for improved health outcomes through creative means. On April 8, Fleming and Yende kicked of their duties and performed for a special concert titled Healing Arts, dedicated to WHO's 75th anniversary in Geneva, Switzerland. By stepping into her new role, Yende will promote the integration of arts into healthcare systems among other responsibilities.

Yende expressed her delight at being chosen as a WHO Ambassador. “I hope to help establish a foundation for continued investigation into the arts being a fundamental ingredient in improving our physical, mental, and social well-being. I am grateful to the WHO for paving the way for new research and providing their global platform to spread the word and generate research on the connection of arts and health,” she said. The opera singer added that she was looking forward to fulfilling her new role.

She said: “I look forward to all the possibilities to do essential work in my native South Africa and globally, for a better and healthier tomorrow.” During an interview with Weekend Argus, Yende said it is truly exciting to work alongside WHO. “The WHO Arts and Health was recently created and I am so happy the world is catching up with the idea that Arts is fundamental for our well-being as humans and as a society at large.”

Yende is booked and busy and her next season of performances will take her to Vienna, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Madrid and Naples. “I am also planning on spending some time with my family back home.” Yende concluded with motivating advice.

“Remember the world will always be delayed in seeing your vision. As long as you see it, believe it and work towards it. It will be hard but nothing in this world comes easy.” The appointment of the internationally acclaimed artists Fleming and Yende as Goodwill Ambassadors for Arts and Health, was made as part of WHO's 75th Anniversary commemoration during the 76th World Health Assembly on May 22. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said the organisation was honoured to have the duo join as its Goodwill Ambassadors for Arts and Health.