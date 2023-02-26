SA’s Pretty Yende to sing her heart out at King Charles coronation

South African-born opera singer Pretty Yende is stoked that she will be written into annals of history as she prepares to perform at the coronation of England’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Yende, will join a number of soloists who will perform at the coronation including bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Roderick Williams accompanied by a special orchestra conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano.

Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has been commissioned to create a new coronation anthem for the May 6 event. Yende spoke to Weekend Argus from Switzerland this week and expressed her excitement in taking part in the ceremony. Yende said being chosen to perform a solo at the coronation would be a highlight for her career.

The soloist said the performance, as all her others, will be of high priority but will be particularly special. “My name will be put in the (history books) as one of the artists who performed at a coronation ceremony. It will stand the test of time and generations to come will be inspired by it.” The 37-year-old, who is on a world tour, said growing up listening to music instilled a love for the craft at a young age.

“Music has always been a part of my life. I remember going to and from church, the drive was quite long. While on our way to church my grandmother, Gogo Yende, would teach me hymns so that I could sing it in church.” And although Yende always had a love for music and singing she only found out what opera was at the age of 16. “I was watching television and then a British advert came on and in the middle of a stage was a woman singing. It was the most magnificent sound I’ve ever heard. Angelic if you would.”

Pretty Yende is gracing audiences worldwide. Picture: Supplied This prompted her to go to her choir master and ask him what this form of singing was and if it’s humanly possible. This was her introduction into classical music. “I asked him if he could teach me to sing like that. And that was where it all started. From a girl who thought it was humanly impossible for an extraordinary sound to come from someone’s mouth to a woman that is now gracing stages worldwide.” Yende said her singing and performances were inspired by everyday life.

“Whether it is a mother selling chips on the street corner to provide for her family, a colleague, a flower, a bird - anything that is a living creature inspires me and I draw strength from that. “I am privileged to have been able to stand on the shoulders of strong women who have taught me to be determined and firm in my ways. I am hoping that I could someday be that woman to others.” She added that it is very important to her to maintain her primal sound.

“I have musical influences but not musical idols. It is important for me to maintain my own sound, not be a copy of someone else. The #PrettyArmy (friends, family, voice teachers, coaches) keeps me grounded and helps me to maintain my primal sound. It is what gets me hired.” She encouraged aspiring singers to never give up on their dreams. “Remember the world will always be delayed in seeing your vision. As long as you see it, believe it and work towards it. It will be hard but nothing in this world comes easy,” she concluded.