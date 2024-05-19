‘Saxy Vibes’ back at Grand Arena

The Cape's favourite saxophonist, Don Vino, is heading to the Grand Arena in GrandWest for a sixth time with his Saxy Vibes production and the much-loved muso chatted to Weekend Argus ahead of his show. Renowned saxophonist and Elsies River-born son of the soil, Don Vino is serving all things sax appeal in what is expected to be a jam-packed live entertainment concert on May 25.

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, following his sold-out show in 2019, the show made a comeback in 2023 boasting top acts including Loyiso Bala and DJ Zinthle, DJ Uncle Cal, Amy Jones, Jarrad Ricketts, Andrew Young, Salome, Fagrie Isaacs, Alistair Izobell, Andrea Fortuin, Ernie Smith, Jimmy Nevis, Hunter Rose, Jonathan Rubain and PJ Powers, among others. The dad of three said: “The show was birthed in 2018 when I decided to go solo as an artist. We had our first show at the Roxy Revue Bar seating 160 people and we did two nights. “Our second run the following year was for two weeks at the same venue. On the third run, I decided to go all out on faith and book the 5 000-seater Grand Arena and we filled it up.

“From my first show to the sixth edition, it has been nothing short of magical, with each show being an even bigger success. “The concept of Saxy Vibes is about showcasing South Africa's best performers/artists and also creating a platform for up-and-coming performers and at the same time have an amazing evening filled with great music and laughter with a world-class production.” Don Vino. Picture: Supplied The 43-year-old says he has no regrets picking up the saxophone 25 years ago. As a full-time musician, he is known to pave the way for others.

“I am very humbled and grateful that people have been supporting the Saxy Vibes brand since inception. It means the world to me, because it has always been a dream of mine to perform on these big stages as a solo artist and I never take it for granted. “This year as part of our ‘up-and-coming' showcasing segment, we have 11-year-old Graigan Mentoor Papier from Franschhoek, who also plays the sax. I recently discovered him on TikTok. When I saw how talented he was on this instrument, I was literally and figuratively blown away. “Anyone who has been to any of the Saxy Vibes shows knows that they are highly entertaining, filled with lots of dancing, jazz, R&B, old school, new school and more.”