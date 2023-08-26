Fun-loving, confident and friendly Logan Arizona Davids set the stage ablaze at the Cape Dance Festival Competition, seeing her get first place in two categories. Logan won first place in both the set piece and the free dance categories.

The seven-year-old is a friendly, fun, confident, and outspoken young lady who lives in Rondebosch. She has a younger sibling who is aged three years and who follows in all her footsteps. Logan says she loves her very much, but often gets a bit irritated with her sister copying everything she does. Along with dancing, the sweet girl also loves singing, colouring-in and sending videos and voice notes to her friends.

She started dancing 18 months ago at the age of six for the Stanza Dance Company. She was the youngest solo dance entrant in last year's Cape Dance Festival. Since then, she has performed for her dance company's Showcase at the end of last year and most recently in the Abundance Showcase at the Masque Theatre in front of sold-out crowds in June. She followed this up with her entry into the Cape Dance Festival 2023 last week in which she won first place in two categories.

"I feel very happy when I dance even though it's hard," said Logan. When she was announced at the winner she said she could not believe it. "I felt like my brain jumped up and I was so happy when they called the numbers. At first I was shaking but then I was so excited when they said that I am the winner."

Recently she has joined a gymnastics club which she believes will assist her in her flexibility to dance even better. Lester Davids, Logan’s father, said that as parents, he and his partner were extremely proud. They loved the way she approached her dancing and although she took it seriously, they could see that she enjoyed expressing herself through dance. “We continue to encourage her to strive for improvement, but to keep humble and appreciative of the opportunity that she has been given.We hope that she will continue to dance for many years to come and through it, continue to make us very proud parents,” said Lester.