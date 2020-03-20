South Korean boyband BTS's South African fanbase aims to feed homeless

CAPE TOWN- A local fan group of South Korean boyband BTS are collecting canned foods to feed the underprivileged in Cape Town. The boy band released their latest studio album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 last month; their most anticipated comeback yet. The heartthrobs' comeback single Black Swan topped at number 1 on the iTunes singles chart in South Africa in 2 and a half hours. BTS ARMY South Africa, a local fanbase, has managed various charitable events over the past two years. The fanbase calls on the local ARMY (BTS fans) to support Ladles of Love, a community-based project dedicated to feeding the homeless.

They started a #LoveCanProject co-hosted with Wiblash who sell k-pop merchandise.

Project comes at a time when the ARMY celebrates the boybands rappers SUGA and J-HOPE, collectively known as SOPE, whose birthdays coincided last month and earlier this month.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their #HappySOPEDay event was postponed.

However, local fans were determined to give back.

The local BTS ARMY (fans of BTS) are gathering canned foods to donate to Ladles of Love, a voluntary soup kitchen for the homeless in the city centre. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

“This is due to the midst of a global health crisis, supporting others, caring for those in need and providing safe, warm meals to the most vulnerable in our communities is more important than ever,” said co-admin of BTSArmyZA twitter account, Naazneen Samsodien.

Ladles of Love was chosen by the administrators of the twitter fanpage due to their outreach work with schools and vulnerable communities. The organisation is situated in the City Centre and runs a voluntary soup kitchen for the homeless.

The admins of the fanpage told Weekend Argus that BTS had set numerous examples of donating to South Korean feeding schemes and soup kitchens.

The #LoveCanProject calls on ARMY to donate any non-perishable canned food, pasta, legumes, rice, among other items, in the name of BTS.

The donation period runs until the end of this month. The local fanbase hopes to have at least 100 items to donate at the end of the call to action.

The fanbase already collected canned vegetables, fish, meat, soup, packets of pasta, lentils, beans and rice.

One donor generously offered, "everything on your list and more", they said.

“We are overwhelmed by the kind hearts in our fandom,” said Tagseen Samsodien a co-admin of the fanpage.

Previous projects included planting 56 trees at the Platbos Nature Reserve and donating in excess of R3000 to the BTS-sponsored Unicef anti-violence campaign.

The fanbase adopted animals, donated to food banks, sponsored holistic wellness activities for underprivileged youth and partnered with the Western Cape Blood Services where 100 fans attended a blood drive in December last year.

“These events were successfully executed with the help and support of local BTS fans. In addition, there are numerous other local fanbases also doing incredible work in their communities,” said Naazneen Samsodien.

The boy band was due to kick off their latest world tour in Seoul, South Korea, but cancelled pending tour dates due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The globally-united BTS ARMY are eager to see the group return to the stage.

