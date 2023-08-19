Spend your day with your family at Keurboom Park

Bring anything that makes you happy for a fun-filled day at the Keurboom Park in Rondebosch. The free community event will be held on August 20 at 12pm under the tall pine trees at the bottom of Keurboom Park. Everyone is welcome at the playground.

Justine Thornton from the Keurboom Park said that the event is about bringing together different styles of movement and expression to share, play, learn, laugh, grow, flow, breathe, connect and have fun together while being healthily active and outdoors. “Things you might find at the park include smiling and laughing, hula hooping, chasing frisbees, unicycling, juggling stuff, playing cards, chess or backgammon, lying in the sun, laying in the shade, doing aerial acrobatics and or ‘flippy-spinny’ things and a whole bunch more,” said Thornton. “Bring blankets and a picnic, toys, games, props or apparatus. Bring yourself, friends and family and your courage to try something new,” he added.

Dos and Don’ts • Drinking alcohol in a public space is illegal. The intention of this event is to engage in physical activity where co-ordination is essential – alcohol inhibits this. • We are a trusting and honest community where theft is frowned upon. Be mindful of your belongings and others.

• Remember to respect the residents – only acoustic instruments are welcome. No sound systems please. • Please consider blooming plant life like flowers when walking, playing or riding around. All activities undertaken are at the risk of the person doing so. Do not attempt anything beyond the basics by yourself – ask for guidance.

All children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. It is the responsibility of the parents / guardians to monitor their children’s behaviour and ensure that they are doing activities within their limits. If the activity is outside of their skill set then it is the responsibility of the parents / guardians to ensure a lesson is given in the equipment they would like to explore. Parents are advised not to leave children unattended.