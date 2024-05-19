Spier Light Art calls for artists to join illuminating showcase

Calling all creatives, the annual Spier Light Art is inviting artists to join their illuminating display. The Stellenbosch-based wine farm will host the light event for the seventh time next year and have opened up to creatives for proposals.

Running from March 21 to April 21, 2025, every year the choice of artworks reinforces just how innovative, bold and experimental South African artists are. Playful, provocative, reflective and engaging – each iteration of the event encourages viewers to contemplate what it means to live in this intriguing, diverse, complicated and hopeful nation on the southern tip of Africa. Artists and designers (professionals, students and institutions) are invited to submit expressions of interest for light art works and video art that engage all age groups.

Light should be a central element, and experiment and innovation are encouraged. In March and April this year, visitors immersed themselves in a world of light, sound and video at the sixth edition of Spier Light Art, which saw more than 12 000 people interact with the light, sound and video artworks exhibited across the farm. Playful, provocative, reflective and engaging, the installations transformed the working wine farm into an artistic hub buzzing with electricity.

The scene at an earlier Spier LIght Art display. The project will completely or partially fund installations chosen by the selection committee, headed by curators Jay Pather and Vaughn Sadie. “The selection is not confined to a theme, but artists may be prompted by the ethereal and the whimsical, artworks that speak to technology, issues affecting South Africa, resilience, enchantment and exuberance, and the working wine farm.” Categories of work may include: site-specific work (designed to be displayed in particular places on the Spier Wine Farm); sculptural, object-based work; interactive art; digital works that foreground technology; and video art.