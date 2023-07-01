Stand a chance to win tickets to the Disney concert

The three day concert is confirmed to take place at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World. Two families of Six stand a chance to win tickets for Friday’s show on July 7.

The concert will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances live in concert. The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Maestro Eddie Clayton, featuring vocal performances of star soloists as part of the exciting Disney experience. The phenomenal multimedia experience promises to entertain and enthral fans of every age this weekend. Featuring the greatest songs and soundtracks from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, Encanto and Beauty & the Beast.

The concert is sponsored by FNB, OPPO and Vodacom in partnership with Mr Price and Cherry. It is produced and presented by, Don’t Look Down. Ashley Lobo from Don’t Look Down said, that as part of the Disney 100 celebrations in its 100th anniversary year the upcoming special edition of the popular global concert series dedicates itself to a journey that celebrates 100 years of adventure, 100 years of emotions and 100 years of Disney music magic. “Star soloists include Thabiso Masemene, one of South Africa’s most popular classical vocalists. Zita Pretorius is a classical-crossover singer performing across a spectrum of classical, opera and contemporary music,” said Lobo.

“Monde Msutwana, former Idols finalist and a seasoned singer/songwriter who has performed on stages around the world. Monique Steyn, a popular recording artist and spectacular performer with several Top40 radio hits under her belt and two Tempo Awards,” added Lobo. Two families of Six stand a chance to win tickets for Friday’s show on July 7. SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEEKEND ARGUS FOR SIX MONTHS FOR R702 AND GET TWO TICKETS TO DISNEY 100 - THE CONCERT SHOW VALUED AT R1100.

To SUBSCRIBE SMS ‘WASUBS’, your name, surname and email address TO 33258. This is a limited exclusive offer. Allocation on a first come first served basis.