Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Stand a chance to win with Disney

Disney is giving away hampers to four lucky winners. Picture:Supplied.

Disney is giving away hampers to four lucky winners. Picture:Supplied.

Published 6h ago

Share

Disney launched its Wonder of Play campaign this year as part of its Disney 100 celebrations.

And four lucky winners stand a chance to win a Disney Hamper filled with products that will ignite imagination for fun playtime and activity.

Through this campaign, it hopes to help children reignite their imagination and learn through the gift of play.

Disney stories have been part of culture for 100 years and through products from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.

Disney hopes to provide opportunities for families to come together in shared play, creating excitement and sparking people’s imagination.

Recent insight indicates that children are not playing like they used to, and shared imaginative play is under increasing threat.

Disney’s Wonder of Play campaign looks to use its wide catalogue of consumer retail products to help parents engage their children’s imagination and encourage play.

The hampers includes

Marvel Avengers Bend and Flex Figure

Marvel Lego: Miles Morales vs Morbius

Disney 100 Surprise Capsule

To enter the competition, simply email the answer to the question below along with your preference for a girl hamper or boy hamper and your name to [email protected]

How old is Disney turning this year?

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023Movies

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe