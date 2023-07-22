Stand a chance to win with Disney

Disney launched its Wonder of Play campaign this year as part of its Disney 100 celebrations.
And four lucky winners stand a chance to win a Disney Hamper filled with products that will ignite imagination for fun playtime and activity.
Through this campaign, it hopes to help children reignite their imagination and learn through the gift of play.
Disney stories have been part of culture for 100 years and through products from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.
Disney hopes to provide opportunities for families to come together in shared play, creating excitement and sparking people’s imagination.
Recent insight indicates that children are not playing like they used to, and shared imaginative play is under increasing threat.
Disney’s Wonder of Play campaign looks to use its wide catalogue of consumer retail products to help parents engage their children’s imagination and encourage play.
The hampers includes
Marvel Avengers Bend and Flex Figure
Marvel Lego: Miles Morales vs Morbius
Disney 100 Surprise Capsule
To enter the competition, simply email the answer to the question below along with your preference for a girl hamper or boy hamper and your name to [email protected]
How old is Disney turning this year?