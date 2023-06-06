Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival is back

The Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival (SICMF) will have a special focus on women musicians this year. The festival is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 9 in the Endler Hall at the Stellenbosch University Conservatorium.

A total of 250 participants have enrolled this year. The festival is packed with orchestral rehearsals, chamber music coachings, lecture-interviews, student chamber music concerts, faculty concerts and public master classes, which culminate with concerts featuring the Festival Symphony and Festival Concert Orchestras. The special focus on women musicians includes the Festival Symphony Orchestra’s first female conductor, Rebecca Tong, alongside other members of the star-studded faculty, including a number of new internationally acclaimed artists as well as much loved household names from previous editions of the SICMF.