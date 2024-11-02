The Cape Open Air event returns to Muizenberg Park in December

Cape Town - The festive season has officially commenced, and South Africa's entertaining outdoor events are set to bloom like the summer flowers lining the coast. If your 2024 calendar isn't yet filled, here's a must-add: the much-anticipated return of Cape Open Air, an event set to illuminate the shores of Muizenberg in December. Gather your crew, picnic baskets, blankets, and get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate summer rhythm by the sea.

South African music sensation Jeremy Loops has announced the return of the second Cape Open Air event and said the event is promising to be soaked with entertainment and good music as local acts get together to host a jam packed day of performance. Hosted in the enchanting Muizenberg Park, known for its stunning beachfront views, the Cape Open Air is gearing up for another unforgettable day of music and joy, spearheaded by Jeremy Loops. Jeremy Loops on stage in Muizenberg at Cape Open Air 2023. Picture: Lumify Productions Expect a 'mini-Kirstenbosch by the sea' experience, showcasing a symphony of established musicians alongside promising local talents.

As the sun rises on that Saturday, attendees will be welcomed from midday, with live performances continuing until sunset, perfectly blending the vibrant tones of musical artistry with the serene sounds of waves crashing on the beach. This year's lineup promises to be exciting, featuring five local bands leading up to Jeremy Loops as the headline act. Notable names gracing the stage include Hot Water, Sean Koch, Warongx, and Carla Franco, each contributing to a jam-packed day of entertainment. Artist on stage in Muizenberg at Cape Open Air. Picture: Lumify Productions Reflecting on the magic of performing in such a picturesque setting, Loops told the Weekend Argus: “There’s something magical about performing by the sea, with the sunset painting the sky, surfers shredding it up and the sense of community all around us. This event is a testament to the power of live music, the raw beauty and magic of Cape Town and the bonds we share. “What really sets Cape Open Air apart is the location—it’s right in the park overlooking Muizenberg Beach, a place that’s special to so many people, myself included. It’s one of the most visited beaches in South Africa and brings people together from all walks of life to celebrate ocean culture.

So this festival is an extension of that, with local music, family-friendly vibes, and amazing food from community favourites. Plus, it’s the only big music event this far south; we’re giving people in the Deep South a space to enjoy live music and good company without heading into the city.” With limited Early Bird tickets already available for purchase, enthusiastic revellers are encouraged to secure their spots early. Tickets start from R250 and children under the age of six can enter for free. With the beach breeze and an ocean sunset as the backdrop, it’s an artistic gathering not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased through Webtickets. With the door opening at noon and the event concluding at 8pm, this promises to be a cherished highlight in Cape Town’s festive calendar.