The College of Magic’s ‘Unbelievable’ show set to amaze audiences

The College of Magic returns for their annual Artscape Theatre production, Unbelievable, for four performances only this weekend. Thrill-seekers are in for a stellar performance as the cast of talented youngsters and graduates showcase their talent today and tomorrow.

Unbelievable is a mind-blowing spectacular that showcases the jawdropping skills of The College of Magic. From grand illusion to comedy, juggling, daredevil feats and even sleight of hand, this unique production will excite and inspire young and old. This year, the show features never-before-seen in SA, large-scale illusions that The College’s exceptional performers have showcased all over the world – from Austria, China and Italy to 60 Minutes on Primetime TV in the US. With Unbelievable, learners and graduates of the College of Magic present a show framed in the story of Ntombi. She discovers a magic book that takes her to mysterious worlds where she meets fantastical friendly, and not so friendly, characters. Ultimately, Ntombi finds what she is looking for and magic triumphs.

Vuyo Kwatsha. Picture: Supplied Creative director of The College of Magic, Chad Findlay said: “We are also delighted to announce that Unbelievable will include guest appearances by two of our esteemed alumni. “We welcome TV presenter Marcel Pretorius as well as celebrated film and theatre actor Matthew Baldwin, who has performed in films such as Grimsby and Deadliest South Africa. Come and join us for Unbelievable; it is going to be magic!” Alumni include comedians Stuart Taylor and Riaad Moosa, mentalist Larry Soffer, magician Olwethu Dyantyi and ventriloquist Conrad Koch, among others.