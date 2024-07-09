The Drama Factory needs your help

After a crucial time recovering from what seemed like a natural disaster at The Drama Factory, the venue is appealing to patrons and the public to get on board to cover unsettled costs of repairs. In April this year, the notorious Cape of Storms showed its wrath when strong winds ripped off the roof of the Strand based theatre.

Following the ‘roof-raising’ disaster, the venue was forced to close its doors and prepare to dig deep to repair the damage while suffering a loss of income and various cancelled gigs for the next two weeks. Later in May, the venue was fortunately able to get it fixed in quickstep time and was reopened to the public again. But the financial strain of the shortfalls meant the venue now has to work extra hard to get the total amount of repairs, covered. Sue Diepeveen. Picture: Supplied “The venue still needs to cover the shortfall. As you all know, our roof took flight in April and we have been fortunate to be able to get it fixed in quickstep time, and while a lot of the damage was covered by our insurance, quite a bit was not,” said Sue Diepeveen, owner of the venue.

Local instrument band, The Bullets, are trying to lighten the load and offered to host an event at the venue to get feet through the door and bums on seats in aid of raising cash to donate to the Drama Factory’s last repair costs. A beaming Diepeeven said the band have very kindly offered to perform for the event which will not be a formal show but a chance to let your hair down and dance the winter blues away, or to sit and enjoy the music. If you are keen to support the fundraising efforts but not around to party - there is a non-attending ticket option for purchase.

The Bullets have entertained folk at the De Zalze Classic, the Muratie Wine Festival, the Erinvale Classic, the Drama Factory, Triggerfish and many more. Band member Lance Faure from The Bullets told Weekend Argus that the band is more than willing to assist The Drama Factory in their plight to rebuild and continue providing platforms for all. “The Bullets have used The Drama Factory’s facilities for practice since the inception of the band about 10 years back. It has been a home from home on so many levels.

“The founder Sue, has been most generous and more importantly the Drama Factory provides the Helderberg area with a superb and much needed and facility with top-class theatre and music shows. “Sue has put in a lot of effort and capital to make the theatre a success. In April unfortunately they got hit by the huge storm which damaged their roof (for the second time) and insurance only covered part of the costs, so the Bullets are excited to play in a fundraising event to assist in covering the shortfall. For the fundraiser event, people can enjoy a vibey party with quality music from an experienced band who know how to shake off the winter chills.