‘The Golden Oldies’ return to Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

Cape Town - Theatre icon Terry Fortune returns to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts to bring together the Cape’s matured jewels for another dose of The Golden Oldies. The concept is an initiative by Fortune, 75, and seeks to celebrate and honour some local performing artists and musicians, and to thank them for their invaluable contribution to the arts and to their communities.

Many of them have never had their contributions recognised and all gracefully aged between 60 and 70. FAVOURED: Terry Fortune, Africa’s longest-performing drag artist. Terry Fortune is a very confident man in interviews. The Golden Oldies music collective includes music icons Terry Fortune, Marah Louw, Leslie Kleinsmith, Niesa Abrahams, Vicky Sampson, Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels, and Aviva Pelham, with special minstrel performances by Armien Vardien. MC duties will be lit with Shimmy Isaacs and Alistair Izobel. The youngest musical director to grace the Kirstenbosch stage, Nic Ford, 20, will head up all things band-related.

Nic Ford. Picture: Alon Levin Fortune said: “These are generational icons who have used their voices to fight against the injustices of apartheid. This concept hopes to give back the dignity of these legends and ensure that they are never forgotten. “I do this concert once a year and I must add that it is quite a special affair for us older folk. We get to let our creative artist come alive again on stage and showcase the rich tapestry of art we hold. “We’ve come a long way and we are coming out to share our style and genres with the next generations and those to follow.”

An emotional Fortune told Weekend Argus that his cast often feel like the forgotten heroes after their days of performance get slower and the light dims just a little more: “The concert is a way for us older artists to take back our dignity. Older artists are often sidelined as yesterday’s heroes. Vicky Sampson. Picture: Mark Engelbrecht “The concert opens with a poem, to introduce poetry as part of our art form. “The Golden Oldies is an evolving brand with a corporate social responsibility aspect that aims to commit to honouring senior institutions through their performances.”

Therefore, the event donated 100 tickets to old age homes / senior citizens groups who were invited to attend the special day. Many of these specially invited guests have never been able to attend a show at Kirstenbosch, making this a remarkable way to give back to the Cape community. Fortune adds: “Music plays a pivotal role for the elderly, and what better way to place smiles on the faces of our seniors as they sing along to old-time favourites while we gently take the crowd on a journey of the yesteryears?