The hottest parties to ring in the new year in Cape Town this New Year’s Eve

Cape Town - It will be Happy, Happy New Year as the corks are popped to ring in 2024 at the hottest party venues in the Mother City. New Year’s Eve at The Baxter this festive season is going to be the place to celebrate and herald in 2024, with perfect entertainment to close the year.

There are two exciting shows to choose from: Marc Lottering’s “So I Wrote That Musical” and Loukmaan and Emo Adams’s “Two of a Kind”. True to tradition the season’s festivities will peak with the popular New Year’s Eve party that is back with a bang and takes place after the performances on December 31. Audiences will be treated to festive revelry, partying into the New Year with these well-loved Cape Town legends. Both shows will start later on the night and ticket prices include the New Year’s Eve bash where the stars will count down 2023 with a spectacular balloon drop, a complementary glass of bubbly or juice and a DJ on the decks, playing some evergreen, favourite dance tunes.

Lottering continues to delight audiences with his brand-new stand-up comedy show, “So I Wrote That Musical”, which runs until January 6. The performance on December 31 will start at 9.30pm and performances for the rest of the season at 7.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with 5pm matinees on Saturdays. Tickets to “Two of a Kind” range from R180 to R250 via Webtickets.

Tickets to “So I Wrote” that musical range from R160 to R220 via Webtickets. New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join revellers to usher in the New Year with the V&A Waterfront's New Year's Eve Celebration. The event features artists performing on a specially-constructed stage by the water, to keep the audience entertained as the countdown to the New Year begins. You can look forward to an exceptional line-up of artists, among them Tarryn Lamb, Just Jinger, Sun El Musician, Black Ties, Mandisi Dyantyis, The Rivertones, Seth Grey, and The Ploemies. The night will culminate in a five-minute firework display that will light up the sky as midnight arrives.

Book a cosy spot at a restaurant in the area to make sure you get a good seat to witness the festive activities. Where: Jetty 1- V&A Waterfront. When: December 31 from 3pm to midnight.

Cost: Free. Genesis NYE

Cape Town hottest holiday destination will play host to one of the city’s most luxurious New Year’s Eve experiences at Grand Africa Beach & Café, with GENESIS NYE. The event promises to be a multisensory experience to usher you into the new year, where you’ll be welcomed with a glass of bubbly and fresh oysters, art and entertainers as you walk into one of Cape Town’s premium sunset view destinations. Walk into a world of extravagance and performances. Enjoy a beachside four-course dinner curated by the Grand’s coveted chefs while you immerse yourself in sensual theatrical performances journeying through the ages by revisiting music and trends, with futuristic settings where talent and music intertwine. DJs Dean Fuel, Archy and Lectric Licks will be on deck duty.

Where: Grand Africa Café & Beach, Cape Town. When: December 31 from 6pm to 2am. Cost: Tickets range from R450 to R4 100 via Howler.

New Year’s Eve Silent Disco A party with little to no noise complaints is always the high volumes of a silent disco. The Lawns CT in Camps Bay hosts the silent disco with 3 DJs, 3 Genres, 3 Channels.

Where: The Lawns CT in Camps Bay. When: December 31. Cost: R275 via Quicket. Don’t miss out – limited space available.

Artscape Theatre Something to look forward to for the thespians in 2024. The Artscape Theatre is happy to be back to full functionality after the pandemic crippled its programming.

The Arts and Artscape has certainly returned to the vibrancy, vigour and vooma of pre- pandemic times. The venue will play host to music heavyweights such as Simphiwe Dana, glorious operas including Lucia di Lammermoor and the much- anticipated Orpheus McAdoo in collaboration with David Kramer, and magical musicals including the smash-hit “Mamma Mia”. Balletomanes can delight in productions such as “The Merry Widow”. The Suidoosterfees, SA International Ballet Competition, Artscape Humanity Women’s Festival, Youth and Classical Concerts, Zip Zap Circus and College of Magic are among the annual staples that return for curtain calls, and they’re bringing back, by popular demand, dramas such as “Dance of the La Gumas” which celebrates South African Struggle history.

For the little ones, a host of entertainment awaits in Vlooi/Kipper as well as Peppa Pig, and a surprise Disney Production too. Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux said: “We are indeed excited and ready to host our thousands of patrons during 2024 for the most entertaining shows that we have secured from a host of independent producers, our Associated Companies, highly skilled amateur theatre production companies as well as collaborative ventures with stakeholders and NGOs. “We promise to maintain your theatre experience to the highest of integrity while we remain ever thankful for your continued support. Without you, the theatre is but an empty shell.”