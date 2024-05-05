The Masque’s Volunteer programme needs you

The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg opened its doors to people passionate about making theatre and learning the ropes of the industry. The Masque’s Volunteer Kick-off Day is hosted tomorrow, May 5, as the much loved community-based theatre opens its doors to the public interested in volunteering.

Christine Kaye, The Masque’s Head of Operations and Front of House volunteer, told Weekend Argus of the exciting opportunity available. “We invite you to join us on Sunday to hear how you can be part of this incredible community. From Front of House and Box Office, to behind the scenes and performing on stage, there is an opportunity for everyone to contribute their skills, be part of a great team and ultimately, let their light shine. “As a volunteer, you are the lifeblood of our productions. Whether you’re a seasoned theatre pro or new and eager to learn, there’s a place for you here.

“And as a token of our gratitude, we offer perks like complimentary tickets, refreshments, and exclusive gatherings to celebrate our collective achievements.” The iconic venue was founded by Bertie Stern over 50 years ago in an era marked by segregation, and the Masque boldly stood as a beacon of inclusivity, welcoming participants of all backgrounds through its doors. Said Kaye: “We’re a home for dreamers, a playground for innovators, and a sanctuary for storytellers – we’re more than just a theatre.

“We ignite imaginations, celebrate creativity, and build community through the power of theatre.” Set building at The Masque. Picture: Supplied Current volunteers at the Muizenberg Main Road venue said the programme inspired growth with their passion for the arts. From starting as an usher, Jarred Vaughn now also took on acting as a newfound interest.

“Since joining as a volunteer, I had never known what being at the theatre was like. Where I was and am now, from getting involved as an usher to acting and currently rehearsing for a show, I have grown to know and love the Masque Theatre. “It’s a very friendly and comfortable place to volunteer. There is a new audience interaction with every new performance as well as new skills that I have learned.” Mark Mwaba, a sound technician, producer and on-stage performer, said: “Central to feeling a sense of belonging is the sense of contribution.

“Volunteering at the Masque Theatre and being able to contribute to the growth of our local performance scene has given me a sense of purpose. Not only do I feel like I am making a difference, I am also learning every step of the way. “I learn technical skills, people skills, how to manage a crisis as it arises, performance and many other things. Theatre is truly an exciting world to be a part of and I have the Masque Theatre to thank for introducing me to this fast paced, creative environment.” Roles available include Front of House management, box office, ushers, bar staff, behind-the-scenes (lights, sound, stage management), performers and other roles such as building sets and designing artwork.