A classic tale with a modern twist by impressive aerial and acrobatic pole performers is what you can expect at the STAR Theatre when The Pole Project presents their annual production, “A Feast of Flight – The Jungle Book”.

The production aims to debunk and radically eliminate all misconceptions about pole dancing and elevate it with all the attributes of a top-class circus show by putting the captivating art of pole and aerial dancing in the spotlight on a grand stage. Cheshire Vineyard who is protraying the character of Bagheera the Panther of their production of the Jungle Book by the Pole Project . Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Each year, “A Feast of Flight” reinvents a classic tale with a modern twist, delivering a unique and meaningful message to the audience. The Pole Project’s inclusive interpretations continue to wow spectators with their quirky references to pertinent social norms.

With this year’s Jungle Book show, it’s about discovering identity and realising that you can belong to more than one tribe. As the audience journeys with Mowgli, they will experience a connection with every creature he meets, realising that within every living being lies a reflection of their own heart and essence. Anel Goliath who is protraying the character of Baloo the bear of their production of the Jungle Book by the Pole Project . Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) With their youngest cast member being only 9 years old, and the oldest 49, this show promises that the audience will see how this empowering art form fosters strength and flexibility, champions body positivity and self-expression, and they will also recognise its diverse practitioners and inclusive community.

The director, Kathy Lee, who also plays Kaa the snake in the Jungle Book show, said through awe-inspiring athleticism and creative expression, they seek to take the audience on a journey of enchantment and wonder. “Diverse stories are told through each performer's unique style – contemporary, sensual and acrobatic.” When asked how the idea of putting a twist to this classical production came about, she said they are all about pushing boundaries and shifting perceptions.

Anel Goliath who is protraying the character of Baloo the bear of their production of the Jungle Book by the Pole Project . Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) According to Lee, people don’t generally know what to expect when they are invited to watch a pole-dancing show, largely because of common misconceptions or preconceptions about pole dancing. “So, since we are already battling with stereotypes, I thought, why not challenge this even more? Let’s showcase pole dancing by telling a story through a series of acts on the pole and add an edgy and modern twist to a much-loved classic”, she said. The cast started training in June and a large number of performers who will be seen on stage are not professional dancers.

South Africa - Cape Town - 23 August 2023 - Anel Goliath who is protraying the character of Baloo the bear of their production of the Jungle Book by the Pole Project . Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Anel Goliath plays the character of Baloo the Bear and said her first pole performance was in 2013. “This is the first production where a whole group act is allocated to the kids. Watching them grow in their training – physically, mentally, and emotionally – and being involved in their journey has been the most fulfilling part for me,” she said. Cheshire Vineyard, who plays Bagheera the panther, said they have only had experience in pole performance for three weeks.

“Even though our journey with Kathy and The Pole Project started nearly a decade ago, we are certain that our 15 years of experience in the performing arts is why Kathy cast us in this show,” they said. According to Vineyard, the most fulfilling part of preparation for this production has been the joy and the challenge of finally staging a piece with pole combos in them. There are three shows – Friday, September 1 at 7pm, Saturday, September 2 at 2pm, and Saturday, September 2 at 7pm.