‘The Sound of Music’ returns to Cape Town stages this festive season

One of the world’s most loved musicals returns to South Africa this December. Pieter Toerien, with Cape Town Opera, presents the much-anticipated revival tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The Sound of Music”.

Performances begin at the Artscape Opera House on December 14 and the show is the perfect holiday treat for the entire family. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp, follows a young nun-in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The original stage production won six Tony awards, including Best Musical, and was then adapted into the five-time Oscar-winning film, which went on to become the most successful movie musical of all time.

Toerien said: “Of all the shows we have presented over the years, ‘The Sound of Music’ remains in the top five most requested shows by our audience. We are thrilled to be able to present this wonderful show to a whole new generation of musical fans.” Casting has been revealed for the upcoming South African tour. The lead role of Maria will be played by Cape Town Opera soprano Brittany Smith (recently seen in Terrence McNally’s “Master Class”), the role of Captain von Trapp will be played by Craig Urbani (“The Rocky Horror Show”), and Janelle Visagie will be reprising her Fleur du Cap award-winning portrayal of Mother Abbess. Auditions for the Von Trapp children will take place in Johannesburg on September 30 and October 1, for children aged 9 to 14. For the full audition brief, email [email protected].