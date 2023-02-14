'The Voice SA’ star Keanu Harker gifts fans a Valentine’s Day tune

It’s Valentine's Day, love is in the air, and Cape Town singer Keanu Harker has released a song to celebrate love. The song, titled “Be My Valentine”, is in collaboration with rapper King Smasher.

“Be My Valentine” joins Harker’s previous single, “No More”, as part of his second album, which will be released later this year. Picture: Supplied The 27-year-old musician said he has always wanted to write and release a song for Valentine’s Day to celebrate love. “The song focuses on a guy who likes a girl and is trying to get her attention. He asks her to be his Valentine and assures her that she’s the one he chooses and wants, hoping she grasps the idea of it going further than just this one day,” said Harker, who believes in keeping the romance going throughout the year with his wife of three years. Harker said a push from fellow singer/songwriter Ruben Rynhardt is what inspired him to finish this project.

“He is an amazing songwriter who approached me and said he envisioned me singing it and that he was sure that I’d be able to do it justice. I accepted the challenge, we brainstormed a bit and what you hear now is what we’ve come up with,” he said. He added that his collaboration with King Smasher, with a unique take on mixing hip hop, R&B, reggae and African sound, completed the vision for the track. “This is the first time we’re collaborating as individual artists and the experience was really amazing, just seeing how we can come up with different ideas yet complete each other’s stories in a way that makes sense.”

Rynhardt said he was inspired to write the song back in 2021 when he could not spend the special day with his girlfriend and felt lonely. “This year we could spend the day together and I am so blessed. It's a perfect time for the song to see the light,” he said. “The lyrics flew from there. Picturing a woman just sitting on her own, feeling or looking quite lonely and I just wanted to make her feel special. That is how Be My Valentine came about.”