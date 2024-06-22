Theatre galore to keep the winter chills at bay

The winter school holidays are here and parents are running out of ideas to keep kids busy. Don’t fret – dive into our jam packed list of things to do for the next few days to keep your little ones busy. Theatre galore to keep the young ones happy and away from cellphone and gaming devices this holiday season.

Canal Walk Theatre presents The Little Mermaid from June 15 to July 17. Families can immerse themselves in the beloved story of the Little Mermaid and her captivating underwater world. In this enchanting classic tale, an 18-year-old mermaid dreams of living on land. Defying her father, the Sea King, she ventures to the surface, sees a ship with a handsome prince, and falls in love with him from a distance. A great storm breaks out, and the Little Mermaid played by Zoë Gray, saves the prince from a near-drowning. She makes a risky deal with the sea witch, Ursula, to become human for three days.

When complications occur, the Sea King must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter. The production is brought to life by Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer, a world-renowned directing, production, designing, and acting duo. Abrahams and Meyer said: “Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale of a determined young mermaid pursuing her dream to become human reminds us of the courage required to chase our dreams. We can make our aspirations a reality through personal sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance. “At a time when support for the arts is dwindling, it is heartwarming to see Canal Walk’s unwavering commitment to sharing the magic of live theatre with new generations each winter holiday through grand productions like The Little Mermaid.”

Tickets are available from Webtickets and range from R60 to R110. Percentage of profits will be donated to CHOC. The Little Mermaid at Canal Walk. Picture: Supplied At the Drama Factory there is holiday delight for young audiences with award-winning Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness / Pampoenpit Se Groen Gevoel from June 20 to 22. The stage production of the award winning book Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness will delight young audiences. The production will be performed in English as Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness – The Play and in Afrikaans Pampoenpit Se Groen Gevoel .

Based on the award winning children’s book Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness, this mini-musical is a delight for the whole family. After losing the singing competition, Pumpkin struggles with feelings of jealousy and envy. With help from her Ouma and Toots the Cat, Pumpkin learns to conquer her Green Monster, and realises her kindness might be closer than she thinks. With laughter, puppets and plenty of songs, this production will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Performed by Anzio September, Margo Kotze and Miché van Wyk, the production is directed by Bianca Flanders, who also co-wrote it with her husband Dean Balie.

Owner of The Drama Factory Sue Diepeveen said: “We are thrilled to host this award-winning team with their utterly enchanting and captivating production this holiday. “Being able to present both the English and Afrikaans versions in one weekend is also special – come and see them both!”. Tickets cost R110 to R130. Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290. Be part of the inaugural Youth Month Festival, the Youth Month Exhibition at the Artscape is a tribute to young talent and diverse experiences, which started with the launch of an exciting Art Exhibition at the Artscape last week.

The aim of the exhibition is to celebrate and amplify the diverse voices of young people through the expression of various forms of art. A range of mediums will be exhibited, from photography to textile art, performance art and paintings. The exhibition will showcase the tapestry of youth experiences with themes such as youth resilience, youth voice, climate change, and youth longing, desires and rage.

The exhibition will run until the end of June and young people in particular are invited to visit and enjoy the exhibition. The Youth Month Festival extends beyond the exhibition, embracing a comprehensive celebration that spans across the Western Cape throughout June. This festival is designed to engage and empower young people through a variety of activities and events tailored to highlight their talents and address their needs.

Visit www.yearbeyond/youthfestival for more information. Jack in The Whimsical Beanstalk. Picture:Supplied Family theatre production The Whimsical Beanstalk is on at the Artscape Arena Theatre until June 29. Featuring a delightful tale of magic, friendship, and adventure, it promises to captivate audiences of all ages. With enchanting characters, vibrant storytelling, and a touch of whimsy, this production offers a perfect outing for families looking for quality entertainment during the holiday break.

Manyano Ngoma will portray the main character, Jack. Manyano is an exciting performer with a background in musical theatre, having studied at Oakfields College and Lady Grey Arts Academy. He has starred in various productions, including Madagascar: A Musical Adventure and Peter Pan. Tickets are available from Webtickets at R150. Goudini Spa fun team. Picture: Supplied Atkv Goudini Spa is in the heart of the Boland and boasts exciting new holiday programmes for the whole family with their quirky and high energy entertainer Naadier Adams, also known as Mr Broetjie, along with his fun team of friends.