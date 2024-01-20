Theatre gems to look out for in 2024

We’re smoothly settling into 2024, and events season is still in full swing. Theatre aficionados will be spoilt for choice with this smorgasbord of theatre productions to look forward to. Artscape Theatre

Go on an experiential journey with Simphiwe Dana and the Vuyani Dance Theatre. Picture: File MOYA Simphiwe Dana, singer, songwriter and social activist through her music has created a new offering, “MOYA”. In this undertaking, Dana offers her audience a new experiential journey as she weaves her messages through a story being told via a cappella voices and movement by the Vuyani Dance Theatre. “MOYA” re-evaluates the relationship between the creator’s meaning and purpose in life. Directed by prolific artistic director and choreographer Gregory Maqoma, “MOYA” will be staged at the Artscape Theatre from January 26 – 27.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.co.za or at Pick n Pay Stores and range between R500–R700 each. Wayne McKay kicks the year off with some side-splitting comedy at the Artscape Innovation Lounge this February. Picture: Jeremeo Le Cordeur AfriSnaaks! Embrace your love for authentically Afrikaans humour with Vulture Productions in association with Wayne McKay’s “AfriSnaaks!”. This side-splitting stand-up comedy show promises to entice the mind and tickle your senses — from delving into the delightful quirks that come with a Cape Flats upbringing, to bringing to life the mosaic of characters that paint a linguistically charged picture of South African society.

“AfriSnaaks!” will show at the Artscape Innovation Lounge from February 5 to February 10. Tickets are available on Webtickets for R100–R150. Marc Lottering to host show in support of The Kolisi Foundation. Picture: Lindsey Appolis Finding The Light An evening with musical theatre stars and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, hosted by Marc Lottering, set for the Artscape Opera House in April.

The FTL Foundation announced their debut on-stage offering as they assemble London’s West End and South African musical theatre stars to take to the Artscape Opera House for a two-hour musical theatre event that will leave you breathless. All of the net proceeds from the show will go to The Kolisi Foundation, which was set up by Siya and Rachel Kolisi in 2019 to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing South African communities. This musical extravaganza will run from April 17 to 21, with the Gala Night on Thursday, April 18. Tickets cost R190 to R420 and can be booked on Webtickets. Baxter Theatre

Erika Breytenbach-Marais stars in ‘The Good Dad’ at The Baxter’s Masambe Theatre. Picture: Jerremeo Le Cordeur The Good Dad / Die Goie Pa Critically acclaimed drama “The Good Dad / Die Goeie Pa” is a new South African production of Gail Louw’s internationally acclaimed play “The Good Dad” in both English and Afrikaans. The different language productions will run at The Baxter’s Masambe Theatre from February 13 to 18, with the Afrikaans version, “Die Goeie Pa”, presented from February 20 to 24.

Presented by Unlikely Productions, the play features Erika Breytenbach-Marais, who received her second Fleur du Cap Theatre Award nomination for “Die Goeie Pa”, following its premiere at The Drama Factory last year. Tickets are available via Webtickets for R100–R150. The cast of ‘Expelled’. Picture: Supplied Expelled

The countdown is on to the premiere of Rosalind Butler’s new South African play “Expelled” at The Baxter Theatre. “Expelled” is a play about social media’s power to connect and destroy. Can a few minutes of bad judgment ruin a life? Alex, a matric pupil at an elite school, gets caught up in a viral scandal and is suspended. Once shared, lives alter in seconds; what’s seen cannot be unseen. The ramifications for his family are profound. Directed by Craig Freimond, the cast features Charmaine Weir-Smith and Antony Coleman alongside Nicolas Hattingh. Designs for the production are by Kieran McGregor and Daniel Rutland Manners. The production premiers on February 7 and is running for a limited season until March 2. Tickets available at Webtickets from R160 to R240.

This production is a must-see for all high school learners who make use of social media and for their parents wading through the minefield – and to this end, significant school learner discounts will be on offer via Jeff Brooker on [email protected] at R160 per ticket. The Drama Factory Find yourself with Rob van Vuuren’s ‘Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha’. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht Namaste Bae Blessings and Kombucha

After wildly successful national and international tours and winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, “Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha” returns to the Drama Factory on January 26. Performed by Rob van Vuuren and directed by Louw Venter, this productions is a healing ceremony unlike any you’ve ever experienced, brought to you by the new-age satirical guru taking social media by storm. Some say he was born with a bottle of kombucha in one hand and a yoga mat in the other during a Vedic shadow planet eclipse. “Namaste Bae” will help you find yourself inside yourself and with the power of comedic catharsis, he will help you give birth to a better version of yourself.

“Namaste Bae” is the globally viral brainchild of multi-award winning South African comedian and actor Rob van Vuuren and will provide you with a night of healing hilarity and titillating transcendence you won’t forget. Experience the magic of jazz, swing and blues with Andrew Young. Picture: Gary Milano Andrew Young – Timeless Join International saxophonist Andrew Young and Cape Town’s own pianist Tony Drake for an unforgettable night of music on February 2. Experience the magic of jazz, blues and swing with a modern twist.

The music is set to take you on a journey through timeless classics. Get ready to tap your feet and sway to the rhythms of Take 5, Misty, Harlem Nocturne and Summertime. From swing standards such as “All of Me” and “Autumn Leaves”, to 60s hits such as “Stranger On the Shore” and “Girl From Ipanema”, to the incomparable blues of Santana and Gary Moore, Andrew Young takes his saxophone around the world, receiving outstanding reviews. Tickets cost R180–R200. Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or by contacting 073 215 2290.

The Star Theatre – District 6 Museum Homecoming Centre Bonga Kwana shares a compelling life story in ‘New Faces to Old Problems’. Picture: Supplied Bonga Kwana Singer-songwriter Bonga Kwana embodies a perfect blend of modern relevance and nostalgic connection to South African music.

As a SAMA-nominated artist and multifaceted creative, Bonga Kwana is poised to present their debut album, "New Faces to Old Problems“ in an intimate setting at The Star Theatre on February 10. Through music and profound storytelling, they will share the compelling life story of growing up as a queer child in a black household, promising an enthralling experience for listeners and patrons alike. Tickets are R250 at Webtickets.

Brenda Mtambo celebrates a decade as a solo artist. Brenda Mtambo – A Decade Experience – Cape Town Marking a decade as a solo artist, Brenda Mtambo commemorates the occasion, seven years after her last album release. This celebration is a pivotal chapter in Brenda's Afro-Soul odyssey of self-discovery and healing, representing a sincere tribute to her supporters. Anticipate a concert brimming with spirit, a jubilant celebration, and a stellar production that reflects Brenda Mtambo's commitment to delivering an extraordinary experience to her audience.