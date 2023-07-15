Independent Online
Saturday, July 15, 2023

Tickets up for grabs for the upcoming MOYA show at the Zip Zap Circus

The cast performing an opening dance before the show begins. Picture:Supplied.

Published 3h ago

Zip Zap Moya is back and better than ever and is set to dazzle audiences at the iconic Artscape Opera House from August 3 to 6 for five shows only.

The mesmerising show has recently received two Naledi Theatre Award nominations. Moya is a pulsating acrobatic performance based on the award-winning Acrobatic Art film.

They promise an unforgettable experience that blends contemporary and traditional circus in an epic tale inspired by real-life Zip Zap stories.

Prepare to be transported into a world of wonder and excitement as the show will take you on a thrilling journey like no other.

Moya is also welcoming a stellar line-up of new cast members:

Akho Narwele

Masizakhe Kovi

Silumko Ndulula

Bridgette Berning

Jacobus (Trompie) Claassen

Luqmaan Benjamin

Matthew Risk

Phelelani Ndakrokra

Vuyani Lottering

These cast members will be giving the audience a sensational production to remember and more.

The revamped edition features brand-new acts, freshly produced original music and an infusion of heart-pounding performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

To get a taste of the show watch the Moya trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA1A8PdUrUQ&feature=youtu.be

The show runs for one hour 20 minutes with no intervals and is appropriate for all ages from 3 years, with ticket prices ranging from R200 – R300.

Make your booking at Computicket. For corporate and group bookings, please contact Liz at [email protected]

Subscribe to the Weekend Argus for three months and get two tickets to watch Moya at Artscape, valued at R600.

To SUBSCRIBE SMS ‘WASUBS’, your name, surname

and email address TO 33258. This is a limited exclusive offer.

Allocation on a first come first served basis.

SMS costs R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.

Weekend Argus

