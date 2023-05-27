Tickets up for grabs to the Dinosaur World Festival

The Dinosaur World has switched up gears and is in full throttle towards a jaw-dropping Jurassic jungle experience. If you thought you had seen it all, that was just the beginning. The Dino World has gone bigger for the festival set to take place in August.

The exhibition that children have grown to love has evolved into a multi-sectional experience. Visitors can choose which sections of the exhibition they want to see depending on their preferences and their tickets will be valid for the whole day, excluding the rides and activities. More entertainment will be available including music DJs, food stalls and more. The outdoor show has facilities that are set up in such a way that each activity has a differently priced ticket, meaning customers can purchase tickets for the specific sections they want to visit.

A full-access ticket, for example, will give the holder access to all the sections of the exhibition except the activities and rides. Special family discount tickets are also available for families of four, and groups of eight and 16. The Dino Expo founder, David Huni, said they are giving away free tickets to public schools and they also have a ticket give-away. “Tickets for the show will open once the venue has been confirmed. In the meantime, keep track of our page for timely updates on the event,” said Huni.

Public schools can apply for free tickets at [email protected]. Families, groups and other schools can enter the competition to win free tickets to the festival common area. These tickets will give you access to the following: Jurassic Giants scenic view, jumping castle, picnic area, chisa nyama, markets and music DJs.