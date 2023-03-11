Transforming the transport sector, one ‘AUSi’ at a time

Multi-award-winning actress, director, and producer, Lee-Ann van Rooi has founded all-women led shuttle and chaperone service to empower women and promote safety in the transport sector. Van Rooi said AUSi Shuttle and Chaperone Services was founded after she saw a lack of women ownership in the transportation sector and decided to jump at a the chance to fill a void.

The actress said while she had been fortunate to be surrounded by many successful women in the arts industry, the same principal did not apply to some of the value-chain business visible in the sector. “I have, however, seen a huge gap in the transportation sector where there is a lack of female, and in particular, black female ownership. “This is why I decided to establish AUSi, a transportation company that will not only cater to the specific needs of the film and television, as well as tourism and hospitality industry, but also strive to empower women through job opportunities and safe and comfortable transportation services,” she said.

Van Rooi makes AUSi unique in that it's a woman-owned company that provides a safe and comfortable travel experience for clients, with experienced women drivers. However, there have been a number of businesses in the sector which have been set up to cater to women, from all-women driving schools to e-hailing services. But Van Rooi maintains that there remains gaps in certain parts of the sector. “In a male-dominated industry, it is important for women, especially black women, to have a voice and a platform to succeed. AUSi is not just a transportation company; it is a tool for empowering women,” she said. And where does the name come from? Van Rooi laughingly explained: “AUSi, pronounced ‘ousie’, is a term used in the indigenous community to reference an older sister or first-born female.”

“With our experienced female drivers, comprehensive business insurance coverage, and cloud-based transportation management system, we are well-positioned to succeed in the transportation industry in South Africa,” she said. “I believe that with the right support, AUSi will continue to grow and provide safe and reliable transportation services to all those who need it,”she said. AUSi offers airport transfers for groups and individuals, guided tours in the Western Cape, transportation to and from events and special celebrations, and chaperone services for the film and television industry.

“AUSi's vehicle fleet is well-maintained and equipped with tracking systems for added safety. The company also conducts regular vehicle maintenance and cleaning to ensure that all vehicles are in top condition for client use,” she said. One of the drivers Brenda Sekelenge said she was driven to take part in the organisation as a means of making more modes of transport safer for women. “Women are the main users of transport in South Africa. They are at risk the most. To be mobile is important when it comes to one’s independence. That’s why I decided to join AUSi. We’re providing a service that not only makes you feel safe but also promotes independence and empowerment.

"What attracted me to the concept was the (idea) of womanhood. Especially looking at the gender-based violence era we are in, with women being unsafe in every aspect of their lives, (including) e-hailing services and taxis - AUSi appealed to me from that perspective.“ Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said the transport sector welcomed diversity. “It’s great to see women leading and creating jobs in any industry. These female-owned businesses are especially welcome considering the unique challenges women face as vulnerable transport users,” he said.