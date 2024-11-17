Unforgettable family moments await at the Baxter Theatre this festive season

Cape Town - As the summer sun shines across Cape Town, families are invited to step into a world of joy and laughter this festive season with the event “It's Family! It's Festive!” at the Baxter Theatre Garden on Sunday, December 29. The outdoor picnic experience promises an unforgettable evening filled with live music, comedy, and lasting memories, kicking off at 5.30pm.

For comedian and former radio personality; Dalin Oliver, the idea of setting up a show with his in-laws, has sparked heaps of excitement. For the first time, the iconic Richard Ceasar, a jazz legend with over 40 years of experience, will be taking the stage alongside his exceptionally talented children, Maxine and Vaughan Ceasar. Joining them is Maxine's husband, Oliver, ensuring the show resonates with humour and heartfelt performances. This unique blend of talents is set to create a family-friendly event that all generations will enjoy..

Richard Ceasar. Picture: Dale Sylvester Richard told the Weekend Argus: “It's a privilege to perform alongside my children and Dalin. Music has always been a part of our family, and combining it with Dalin's comedy makes it even more special. We can't wait to share the stage and create memories with the audience.” The transition from music to comedy is seamlessly orchestrated to provide attendees with a rich tapestry of entertainment. Maxine echoed her father's sentiments, stating, “There's something magical about a family coming together to perform. It's going to be a day filled with surprises, laughter, and love. We want people to feel like they're part of our family for the evening.” The Baxter Theatre Garden is perfect for those looking to enjoy a picnic while soaking in the atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs. For those wishing to indulge in refreshments, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the venue's bar.

Seating at the event will be unreserved and on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should remember to bring picnic baskets filled with snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments, blankets, camp chairs, and of course, plenty of festive spirit. Oliver, concluded: “The event is a fresh and first time idea for us as a family, get ready for surprises galore with a jam packed programme of lekker entertainment and sing-a-longs. It’s family, it’s festive, and it’s going to be a blast. I can’t wait to bring the laughs alongside such incredible musicians.”