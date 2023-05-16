Cape Town - A team is only as good as its leader and a school is only as great as its principal! There is nothing like a good old dance video to capture Mzanzi’s attention, and when it includes the head of a school and its students, then it is all the more entertaining.

Arthur Meyer, better known as “bobsyourmcsuncle,” is the principal at Maranatha Christian School. A video of Meyer went viral on TikTok after he shared dance videos of himself and the pupils. Meyer is one of those teachers who is a firm favourite among the learners and has had a great impact on their lives.

@bobsyourmcsuncle ♬ original sound - Bob's your Uncle Sandile_ZAR🇿🇦 wrote: “Where is this school🥺..I want to start afresh from Grade1.” Michelle Mbali asked: “Why is school only nice after we finished? We want a rematch.” Mukhethwa.rabedzwana said: “Uncle Bob is the best principal.🤞🏽”

Many people wished they had Meyer as a teacher or principal. Another said: “Back in our days we would’ve been told ‘this is not the township’ or ‘this is not a shebeen’” 😭 Emily❤ wrote: “i think i went to the wrong school😔”