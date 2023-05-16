Cape Town - A team is only as good as its leader and a school is only as great as its principal!
There is nothing like a good old dance video to capture Mzanzi’s attention, and when it includes the head of a school and its students, then it is all the more entertaining.
Arthur Meyer, better known as “bobsyourmcsuncle,” is the principal at Maranatha Christian School.
A video of Meyer went viral on TikTok after he shared dance videos of himself and the pupils.
Meyer is one of those teachers who is a firm favourite among the learners and has had a great impact on their lives.
This is after the comment section was filled with positive feedback on his role and impact.
@bobsyourmcsuncle Myztro Ah Ah out now!!!!🔥🔥🔥 #SAMA28 #teachersoftiktok #trending #viral #fypシ #xyzbca #myztrodanchallenge @Myztro ♬ original sound - Bob's your Uncle
Previously, Meyer did an “amapiano dance challenge”, and now he has done one to an R&B song.
The videos were welcomed by TikTok users and many shared their love for the happy principal.
@bobsyourmcsuncle ♬ original sound - Bob's your Uncle
Sandile_ZAR🇿🇦 wrote: “Where is this school🥺..I want to start afresh from Grade1.”
Michelle Mbali asked: “Why is school only nice after we finished? We want a rematch.”
Mukhethwa.rabedzwana said: “Uncle Bob is the best principal.🤞🏽”
Many people wished they had Meyer as a teacher or principal.
Another said: “Back in our days we would’ve been told ‘this is not the township’ or ‘this is not a shebeen’” 😭
Emily❤ wrote: “i think i went to the wrong school😔”
Mbali Sithole added: “I use to fear my principal and I know your learners will tell you what’s really going on at home. Loved watching this 💜💜”
And as the saying goes: “A good education can change anyone. A good teacher can change everything!”
Weekend Argus