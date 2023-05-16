Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Joburg principal continues to shine bright on TikTok

School principal dances with pupils dressed in their uniforms.

Arthur Meyer and his learners are making waves on TikTok. Supplied image

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - A team is only as good as its leader and a school is only as great as its principal!

There is nothing like a good old dance video to capture Mzanzi’s attention, and when it includes the head of a school and its students, then it is all the more entertaining.

Arthur Meyer, better known as “bobsyourmcsuncle,” is the principal at Maranatha Christian School.

A video of Meyer went viral on TikTok after he shared dance videos of himself and the pupils.

Meyer is one of those teachers who is a firm favourite among the learners and has had a great impact on their lives.

More on this

This is after the comment section was filled with positive feedback on his role and impact.

@bobsyourmcsuncle Myztro Ah Ah out now!!!!🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 #SAMA28 #teachersoftiktok #trending #viral #fypシ #xyzbca #myztrodanchallenge @Myztro ♬ original sound - Bob's your Uncle

Previously, Meyer did an “amapiano dance challenge”, and now he has done one to an R&B song.

The videos were welcomed by TikTok users and many shared their love for the happy principal.

@bobsyourmcsuncle

♬ original sound - Bob's your Uncle

Sandile_ZAR🇿🇦 wrote: “Where is this school🥺..I want to start afresh from Grade1.”

Michelle Mbali asked: “Why is school only nice after we finished? We want a rematch.”

Mukhethwa.rabedzwana said: “Uncle Bob is the best principal.🤞🏽”

Many people wished they had Meyer as a teacher or principal.

Another said: “Back in our days we would’ve been told ‘this is not the township’ or ‘this is not a shebeen’” 😭

Emily❤ wrote: “i think i went to the wrong school😔”

Mbali Sithole added: “I use to fear my principal and I know your learners will tell you what’s really going on at home. Loved watching this 💜💜”

And as the saying goes: “A good education can change anyone. A good teacher can change everything!”

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023schools

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe