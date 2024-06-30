Wayne McKay brings comedy to The Wave Theatre

Cape Town - New comedy production Look Who’s Joking with Wayne McKay is set to bring the laughs to Cape Town this July. Prepare for an unforgettable joyride of laughter as popular stand-up comedian Wayne McKay brings his latest show to The Wave Theatre’s stage.

The 56-year-old Strandfontein-based comedian navigates his way through the ever-changing times of the entertainment industry while trotting along the waves of increasing technology and social media. Besides, comedy he has evolved in leaps and bounds since the days McKay first picked up the mic. “Stand-up comedy certainly has a bright future in South Africa and I’ve seen it evolve over the past few years. The theme then was more about politics so no group was above criticism. No race, no sex, no religion, no identity, no sexuality, no concept, absolutely nothing on this planet, nothing that can be conceived of by the mind is above criticism.

“This same logic applies to jokes. No group is above joking about.” Fresh off his successful performances on the MSC Splendida, where he left audiences in stitches, he is ready to entertain comedy fans with his unique comedic perspective. He said of his show: “It’s a very intimate show that deals with various issues in our country. It incorporates a variety of art forms including music, stand-up comedy, and meta-commentary.

“It’s not just about getting laughs – it’s about changing what we think and maybe even what we do. As a comedian, I have a role to play in articulating and challenging some of the most pressing issues of the day.” He will perform his new show at the Wave Theatre Café, 44 Long Street, on July 25 and 26. Tickets cost R150 directly from The Wave Theatre.