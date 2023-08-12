‘Weekend Argus’ and Exclusive Books invite you to an unforgettable gathering

In celebration of Women’s Month, please join an evening of all things romance with international best-selling author Jo Watson and friends. The enchanting evening of romance and delight is set to take place at the V&A Waterfront on August 24.

Grab a glass of bubbles while you meet and greet some of South Africa’s most renowned romance writers. There will be books to buy and get signed, drinks, snacks, lots of romance chitter-chatter and some rather exciting give-aways, including some sweet treats. They are looking forward to meeting you in Cape Town with international best-selling author Jo Watson and friends Natasha Anders, Elsa Winckler, Therese Beharrie, Ashleigh Giannoccaro and Charlene Namdhari.

Watson is the award-winning author of more than 10 books. She writes contemporary romances for both adults and teens, including the Destination Love series and her YA debut “Big Boned”, a Publishers Marketplace Buzz Book. She is a graduate of the arts and media school AFDA. Watson earned an Honours degree in live performance and worked as a scriptwriter, director, producer and copywriter before deciding to publish her stories on Wattpad, which catapulted her now full-time career as an author. To date, her stories have accumulated more than 60 million reads on the platform with over 119 000 followers. She has become an international best-selling sensation, having sold more than 600 000 books in the UK alone.