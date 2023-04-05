Where there is a wedding, sure to find drama.
Angolan TV presenter and model, Weza Solange, recently got married. But posted on Twitter that so many people are mad at her for not inviting them to her traditional wedding.
A snippet of the post read, “In Angola, lobola is for family and very close friends. So if we haven't spoken to each other in over a year, or if we are just acquaintances, why are you mad? I wouldn't if it was the other way around.”
Solange further stated that she was very understanding when many of her friends couldn't invite her to their weddings because they had to prioritise family. She still wished them well. She then posed the question, “Am I tripping? Isn't the person's happiness more important? Or do you rate your importance on someone's life based on an invite?”
Many Twitter users agreed with the celebrity and were of the opinion that people were entitled.
Lobola is a very private family ceremony. People just like things, ignore!— Nokwanda Ayanda (@nokie555) April 3, 2023
You don't even have to explain yourself bbe. People can be so entitled it's annoying— ❤ Midi Mabandla ❤ (@middz_m) April 4, 2023
You don't even have to explain yourself bbe. People can be so entitled it's annoying— ❤ Midi Mabandla ❤ (@middz_m) April 4, 2023
Love 🫶![CDATA[]]>🏾this.— Vintage Millennial (@Neo_Ydidi) April 4, 2023
This is how it's supposed to be.
It's actually a very sacred process of joining two people in a far deeper and metaphysical way than just a "traditional" wedding like we've come to witness in modern day Africa.
One user said you can never please everyone. @phumimkhize wrote: “You can never please people. They are upset when you don’t invite them, they don’t come when you do.”
Solange agreed and added that she is still upset at the ones that didn't show up at her traditional wedding and didn't apologise afterwards. “Definitely not invited to the white wedding”.
Weddings and drama - same WhatsApp group!
Weekend Argus