Angolan TV presenter and model, Weza Solange, recently got married. But posted on Twitter that so many people are mad at her for not inviting them to her traditional wedding.

A snippet of the post read, “In Angola, lobola is for family and very close friends. So if we haven't spoken to each other in over a year, or if we are just acquaintances, why are you mad? I wouldn't if it was the other way around.”

Solange further stated that she was very understanding when many of her friends couldn't invite her to their weddings because they had to prioritise family. She still wished them well. She then posed the question, “Am I tripping? Isn't the person's happiness more important? Or do you rate your importance on someone's life based on an invite?”

Many Twitter users agreed with the celebrity and were of the opinion that people were entitled.