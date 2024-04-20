Win 1 of 5 five-day passes to Comic Con Cape Town

Comic Con Cape Town, hosted by the City of Cape Town, is back at CTICC from April 27 to May 1, bringing Cape Town the best in pop culture and gaming. With Saturday, Sunday and five-day passes sold out to the public, fans are encouraged to act fast and get their tickets to avoid disappointment.

Comic Con Cape Town is excited to welcome international celebrities such as Veronica Taylor (The voice of Ash from Pokémon), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen on the TV series Lucifer), Sean Gun (Kraglin from Guardians of the Galaxy), as well as local cast members from the live-action Netflix One Piece adaptation. Comic Con Cape Town is also excited to house a massive pop culture shopping experience across the first level of the floor where fans can pick up superhero-related merch, geekcentric items and peruse the Artist Alley – a section on the con floor dedicated to art. With hours and hours of stage content to also enjoy, fans can learn more about their passions from professionals in the field.

On the second level of the festival, fans can expect a gaming offering to enjoy esports, free-to-play zones and gaming experiences that gives fans loads of opportunities to win prizes for competing. Another exciting area to find on the second level is KidsCon, an area on the show floor dedicated to making Comic Con Cape Town the ultimate family day out. The Monday of Comic Con Cape Town is themed to celebrate all things horror and spooky, with tailored stage content.

On the Tuesday, fans are encouraged to dress in their pyjamas and take part in the Cape's biggest PJ Party. There will be fun-family activities throughout the day. Tickets are moving fast! Get yours on Howler from only R190 here: https://comiccon.howler.co.za/events/comic-con-cape-town-2024-81d1

Learn more about Comic Con Cape Town here: https://www.comicconafrica.co.za Stand a chance to win 1 of 5 five-day passes for two. The pass grants fans access to Comic Con Cape Town from April 27 to May 1 and is valued at R1100. 1. To enter SMS: "WAComic", followed by your name, and email address to 33258.

2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, 24 April, 9am. 3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMSes costs R1.50 each.