The show, titled Dreaming Dancing in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story will be at the Artscape Opera House from March 2- 4 and is being presented by the District Six Museum in association with Artscape. The eldest of 10 children Mosaval, who turned 95 in January, grew up in District Six. During the apartheid-era, Mosaval left South Africa to pursue his dream to dance professionally and went on to carve out an illustrious career as a senior principal dancer with London’s Royal Ballet, between the 1950s and 1970s.

It was during his tenure with the prestigious company that he performed before the late Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation. As one of South Africa’s greatest living legends, he was also the first person of colour to dance at Artscape, known back then as the Nico Malan Theatre. Dreaming Dancing in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story will be at the Artscape Opera House from March 2- 4. Picture: ARMAND HOUGH/African News Agency (ANA) The production merges powerful dance performances with storytelling and visuals to bring Mosaval’s story of perseverance, tenacity and hope. The show is co-directed by Basil Appollis and choreographer Grant van Ster. Among the guest artists performing tributes will be the Joburg Ballet, Jazzart, Figure of 8 Dance Collective and a cast of talented young dancers from Cape Town.

Members of the audience will also be treated to a multimedia experience that will share key moments from Dr Mosaval’s dance and life journey. The Artscape’s spokesperson Simone Heradien said the dance-style production combines classical, neoclassical and contemporary to portray the history behind his story. “It is with great joy that we are able to celebrate our South African ballet icon who succeeded against all odds in taking his talent, extraordinary skills and passion to far-flung corners of the world,” said Heradien.

Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story is on show at 7:30pm on March 2, 3 and one matinee show on March 4 at 3pm.

