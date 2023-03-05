Grace Telana aims to be more than just a shebeen queen after her famous chicken and steamed bread earned her the title of top tavern chef in the Western Cape. Now the 64-year-old Khayelitsha resident is sharpening her knives in preparation for the upcoming Mzansi Tavern Chef championship in May.

Telana, from Tshawe’s tavern in Khayelitsha, said she always had a love for cooking wholesome meals and feeding the hungry. But but never did she imagine that her cooking skills would earn her a top accolade. The Western Cape leg of the Tavern Chef competition took place in February at a Wine Estate in Paarl. This was the first event in the Mzansi Tavern Chef Cook-off competition, and it will be followed by events in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with each provincial winner scoring prizes to the value of R30 000. Contestants from the provincial competition will head to a showdown for a chance to win a tavern makeover valued at R100 000.

Telana said the R30 000 she won would help her to provide food for the community. “There is a dire need in our communities. I have always been involved in donating meals to the local crèche when I realised the need. This money came at the right time and it will not only serve me but the community as well,” she said. The talented cook beat 14 other contestants serving up a dish of traditional African chicken, steamed bread and vegetables. “It’s a traditional dish, one we all know and love . It’s also affordable and quick and easy to make. This is a dish that goes a long way.”

Telana added that she had gained experience from the provincial competition and was looking forward to the finale. “The pressure was a lot, but we had fun. I am looking forward to the nationals and even though I’m not sure what I will be cooking yet, it will be wholesome and good.” Valerie Maans, owner of Stuck on You Tavern, who was also one of the contestants said she had the time of her life.

“All the tavern owners in the Western Cape know each other because we see each other at meetings. It was so nice to be about and about, laugh and have fun together.” Valerie Maans , a tavern owner from Eersterivier, was one of 15 contestants. Picture: Supplied Maans prepared chicken livers and pap. “They asked us to present dishes that we serve in our taverns. I decided on chicken livers and pap because it’s a hit with my customers and its not a very heavy meal. Just something to provide a lining to the stomach before they start drinking,” she said.

“The competition was tight but we all took tips from one another. Of course there was much excitement about the prize money for renovating your tavern but every single one of us deserved it.” MasterChef SA judge and cookbook author, Pete Goff-Wood, was one of three judges who raved about the dishes that were presented. “We were met with such enthusiasm, it was clear that the taverns and their respective chefs were really looking forward to showing us their stuff.”