Worcester-born singer-songwriter Selby Williams drops debut single

Cape Town – Selby Williams of Worcester is seeing his dream come to fruition with the drop of his debut single, “Hier is Ek”, on all streaming platforms. The singer-songwriter is busy producing his first EP and reflecting on the little boy in Avian Park who had a dream and had no idea how it would play out.

“I am so grateful for the process and for the people who’ve believed in me and have invested their gifts, time and wisdom in me. I am so excited for the journey ahead,” Williams said. The singer said he grew up with a love of music, singing along to the radio with his grandmother from a young age. This cultivated in him an interest in a range of musical genres.

He entered the ATKV-Crescendo Music Writing Programme and said the experience solidified his belief that his passion was music. “I had to start writing my own music which, to my surprise, I think the ability was within me already and just needed to be unlocked. Through ATKV-Crescendo I recorded my very first single which was a great deal for me and this made me look at myself differently,” he said. Williams was born and raised in Avian Park, which is known as one of the most dangerous communities in the Western Cape. He said many children got involved with gangs or gave up on their dreams of success, but he always believed there was more to his life than just his small community.

“I hope my music will inspire and bring change in people’s lives and leave them impacted and changed for good,” he said. The singer said ATKV-Crescendo had affirmed not just his potential but the talent he already possessed. “It has also opened my eyes to the true value of my artistry and taught me not to water it down or discredit it but to stay learning and exploring.”